  Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Royal Enfield Records Best Ever Monthly Sales With 82,235 Units

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Royal Enfield Records Best Ever Monthly Sales With 82,235 Units

Driven by strong festive season demand, Royal Enfield has reported sales of over 80,000 motorcycles in October 2022, with domestic market sales accounting for over 76,000 units.
01-Nov-22 07:47 PM IST
Highlights
  • Royal Enfield monthly sales cross 80,000 units in October 2022
  • Royal Enfield exports over 5,700 bikes in October 2022

Royal Enfield has reported motorcycle sales of 82,235 units in October 2022, as against 44,133 motorcycles sold in the same month a year ago, registering a growth of 86 per cent year-on-year. In overseas markets too, Royal Enfield continues to record strong growth numbers, with exports accounting for 5,707 motorcycles in October 2022, as compared to 3,522 motorcycles in the same month last year, marking a growth of 62 per cent.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Testing EV Prototypes In India & Abroad

Royal Enfield is working on a new scrambler based on the 650 Twins platform

Speaking about the performance for the month of October 2022, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The momentum for demand that we witnessed at the start of the festive season has continued well into this month with October bringing in the highest ever sales in a month. October was also extra special, as we rolled out the 50,000th Hunter from our production line. Since its launch in August this year, the Hunter has brought more cheer for us at Royal Enfield.”

Also Read: New Royal Enfield 650 cc Motorcycles Ready For Launch

The Classic 350 has been Royal Enfield's highest-selling model for over a decade now. 

In the domestic market alone, Royal Enfield reported sales of 76,528 motorcycles in October 2022, reporting a growth of 88 per cent over just 40,611 motorcycles sold in the same month a year ago. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the company’s most affordable model, as well as the bestselling Classic 350, along with the Meteor 350 and Himalayan, have been posting strong consumer interest. Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch several new motorcycles, with at least two new models to be showcased at the upcoming Royal Enfield Rider Mania later this month.

