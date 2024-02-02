Login

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units

The domestic sales for the month registered 38 per cent YoY growth, while the exports grew substantially by 102 per cent.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 2, 2024

Story
  • Domestic sales accounted for 3,82,512 units
  • Exports stood at 36,883 units
  • HMSI witnessed a month-over-month growth of 32 per cent

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported its monthly sales figures for January 2024. During this period, HMSI sold 4,19,395 units collectively, out of which 3,82,512 units were retailed domestically and the remainder, 36,883 units, were exported overseas. The domestic sales for the month registered 38 per cent YoY growth, while the exports grew substantially by 102 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

 

Also Read: Honda NX500 ADV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.90 Lakh

 

HMSI witnessed a month-over-month growth of 32 per cent. 

 

In comparison to the previous month – December 2023 – where HMSI sold 317,123 units collectively, there is a significant month-over-month growth of 32 per cent. Furthermore, domestic sales for the two-wheeler brand also witnessed a surge, registering a month-over-month growth of 34 per cent as HMSI sold 96,411 more in January 2024 as compared to December 2023.

 

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Adds New Assembly Line At its Vithalapur Plant In Gujarat

 

Domestic sales accounted for 3,82,512 units in January 2024. 

 

In other news, HMSI inaugurated its third assembly line at its two-wheeler plant at Vithalapur in the state of Gujarat, which further adds a production capacity of 6.5 lakh units annually. Moreover, the brand also launched the all-new Honda NX500 adventure tourer at a price tag of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in January. This new ADV is a replacement for the CB 500X and is retailed solely via Honda’s BigWing dealership chain across the country.

 

 

