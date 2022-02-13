Uber Forecasts Adjusted Earnings Of $5 Billion By Fiscal 2024
Uber Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on Thursday forecast $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings expected to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.
He was speaking at the company's first investor day after it went public.
