Uber Forecasts Adjusted Earnings Of $5 Billion By Fiscal 2024

Nelson Chai, CFO, Uber Inc. forecasts $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings expected to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.
13-Feb-22 07:30 PM IST
Uber Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on Thursday forecast $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings expected to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.

He was speaking at the company's first investor day after it went public.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

