Upcoming Hero Vida Model To Come With Swappable Battery Pack

Hero MotoCorp will soon introduce swappable battery pack in one of its upcoming models under the Vida brand.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
2 mins read
08-Oct-22 03:36 PM IST
Upcoming Hero Vida Model To Come With Swappable Battery Pack banner
Highlights
  • Vida is Hero MotoCorp's new electric two-wheeler brand.
  • The company plans to have more model under the Vida brand.
  • One of its upcoming models will get a swappable battery pack.

Hero MotoCorp finally made its foray in the electric two-wheeler market with the launch of its Vida electric brand. The Hero Vida V1 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 1.45 lakh for the Plus variant and going up to Rs. 1.59 lakh for the top-spec Pro variant. And Hero MotoCorp agrees that the product is priced at a premium because of what it offers in terms of range, features and technology. That said, the Vida V1 still misses out on the swappable battery technology which Hero says that it will soon introduce in one of its upcoming models under the Vida brand.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched In India

Addressing media at the Hero Vida launch, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, "In one of our forthcoming products, we'll have swappable batteries which will work with charging stations which we'll install." Munjal also confirmed that Hero MotoCorp will surely have a more affordable EV under the Vida brand, going forward and it we can expect it to feature a swappable battery pack. However, there was no clear timeline given for the launch of the more affordable electric two-wheeler.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Launch Affordable EV Under Vida Brand

The Hero Vida V1 is priced at a slight premium compared to its rivals and is equipped with features like over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a two-way throttle as well. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute and have a top-speed of 80 kmph.

