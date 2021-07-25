Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 SUV To Get Smart Filter Technology

The much-anticipated Mahindra XUV700 is expected to go on sale in India in the coming weeks. The carmaker has been teasing key features of the XUV700 SUV on its social media platforms for quite some time. The home-grown automaker once again has dropped a teaser video of the SUV's new feature. As per the latest teaser, the SUV will come with an air purifier system. Mahindra calls it - 'Smart Filter Technology', and claims that it can remove 99 per cent bacteria and 95 per cent viruses.

The upcoming SUV will be a tech-laden offering with several segment-first features. We already know that the Mahindra XUV700 will come equipped with features such as driver drowsiness detection, auto booster headlamps, personalised safety alerts, class-leading panoramic sunroof and smart door handles.

The Mahindra XUV700 will replace the XUV500 that's currently on sale. It will be built on the all-new global SUV platform - W601. The SUV is likely to be launched in the Indian market around September. However, the company is yet to announce an official launch date. It will be manufactured at the company's Chakan manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. Prices for the new XUV700 is expected to begin from Rs. 15 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

As for mechanicals, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol mill could be Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine. The oil burner is expected to be a new 2.0-litre engine that the carmaker has been working on. Both engines are likely to be paired with a manual along with an optional automatic transmission, and optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system.