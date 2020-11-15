New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Boosts Investment In Electric And Autonomous Car Technology To $86 Billon

Volkswagen said it would allocate nearly half its investment budget of 150 billion euros on e-mobility, hybrid cars, a seamless, software-based vehicle operating system and self-driving technologies.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Volkswagen is doubling its spending on digitalisation to 27 billion euros expand View Photos
Volkswagen is doubling its spending on digitalisation to 27 billion euros
Tech News

Volkswagen has raised its planned investment on digital and electric vehicle technologies to 73 billion euros ($86 billion) over the next five years as it seeks to hold onto its crown as the world's largest carmaker in a new green era. Under a plan presented on Friday, Volkswagen said it would allocate nearly half its investment budget of 150 billion euros on e-mobility, hybrid cars, a seamless, software-based vehicle operating system and self-driving technologies.

In last year's plan, the German car and truck maker, which owns brands including VW, Audi, Porsche, Seat and Skoda, had earmarked 60 billion euros for electric and self-driving vehicles out of the 150 billion budget.

A global clampdown on emissions, partly triggered by VW's diesel pollution scandal in 2015, has forced carmakers to accelerate the development of low-emission technology, even for their low-margin mainstream models.

"The transformation of the company and its brands as well as the strategic focus on the core mobility areas will be consistently implemented," Volkswagen's supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said while the overall investment budget had remained unchanged, VW's priorities had seen a "meaningful re-allocation to software and digitisation and a continued priority on Germany".

Newsbeep

Volkswagen has said the European Union's more stringent emissions targets will force it to boost the proportion of hybrid and electric vehicles in its European car sales to 60% by 2030, up from a previous target of 40%.

Pressure to retool factories to build electric cars has also increased after California, which accounts for 11% of U.S. car sales, said in September that it plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks from 2035.

The emissions clampdown has already led Volkswagen to review the future of its Lamborghini, Bugatti and Ducati brands as it seeks to increase economies of scale for the shift to mass producing electric cars.

0 Comments

In its new plan, Volkswagen is doubling its spending on digitalisation to 27 billion euros, to develop its new vehicle operating system and self-driving technologies. About 35 billion euros of the spending budget money will be invested in e-mobility and 11 billion euros has been earmarked for the development of new hybrid cars, it said.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
UK To Ban Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
UK To Ban Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
Hyundai To Expand Its Electric Portfolio To 10 Models Globally By The End Of 2022
Hyundai To Expand Its Electric Portfolio To 10 Models Globally By The End Of 2022
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Volkswagen Boosts Investment In Electric And Autonomous Car Technology To $86 Billon
Volkswagen Boosts Investment In Electric And Autonomous Car Technology To $86 Billon
Mercedes-Benz Plans To Reduce Usage Of Cobalt In Lithium-Ion Batteries By 10 Per Cent
Mercedes-Benz Plans To Reduce Usage Of Cobalt In Lithium-Ion Batteries By 10 Per Cent
UK To Ban Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
UK To Ban Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
Ghosn's Legal Woes Deepen As Nissan Sues For $95 Million In Damages
Ghosn's Legal Woes Deepen As Nissan Sues For $95 Million In Damages
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
Hyundai To Expand Its Electric Portfolio To 10 Models Globally By The End Of 2022
Hyundai To Expand Its Electric Portfolio To 10 Models Globally By The End Of 2022
Daimler To Revamp China Plant To Make Actros Trucks As Sales Surge
Daimler To Revamp China Plant To Make Actros Trucks As Sales Surge
F1: Stroll On Pole For Turkey GP, Becomes 1st Canadian Since Villeneuve To Get P1
F1: Stroll On Pole For Turkey GP, Becomes 1st Canadian Since Villeneuve To Get P1
Ford CEO Says Carmaker Now Eyes Making Own EV Batteries
Ford CEO Says Carmaker Now Eyes Making Own EV Batteries
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Uber In Talks To Sell Its ATG Self-Driving Unit To Aurora
Uber In Talks To Sell Its ATG Self-Driving Unit To Aurora
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
UK To Ban Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
UK To Ban Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
UK To Ban Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
UK To Ban Sale Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities