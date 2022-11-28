Volkswagen Converts Its Aurangabad Facility To Run On 100% Green Energy

Volkswagen Group bas announced that its Aurangabad facility has transitioned to 100 per cent green energy. The group had initially targetted to reach the goal by 2025, but it has done so ahead of its target. The facility received its Green Energy Certificate from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “In the Volkswagen Group, ‘goTOzero’ is not only a roadmap for effective climate protection, it is also an integral strategic initiative towards sustainable mobility. We take a holistic approach to decarbonisation – from production through service life to recycling.”

"By replacing the external energy supply with renewable energy from MSEDCL, SAVWIPL's Aurangabad Plant has become the first automotive facility in Aurangabad to be certified as a Green Energy Plant by MSEDCL," the company said in a statement.

With the move to green energy, VW's Aurangabad plant will now achieve a 48 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions per year. The VW group targets to become a carbon neutral company by 2050.