  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Converts Its Aurangabad Facility To Run On 100% Green Energy

Volkswagen Converts Its Aurangabad Facility To Run On 100% Green Energy

Volkswagen earlier had plans to achieve the target by 2025, but it has beat its own deadline by over 2 years.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
28-Nov-22 09:34 PM IST
Volkswagen Converts Its Aurangabad Facility To Run On 100% Green Energy banner

Volkswagen Group bas announced that its Aurangabad facility has transitioned to 100 per cent green energy. The group had initially targetted to reach the goal by 2025, but it has done so ahead of its target. The facility received its Green Energy Certificate from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “In the Volkswagen Group, ‘goTOzero’ is not only a roadmap for effective climate protection, it is also an integral strategic initiative towards sustainable mobility. We take a holistic approach to decarbonisation – from production through service life to recycling.”

“By replacing the external energy supply with renewable energy from MSEDCL,  SAVWIPL’s Aurangabad Plant has become the first automotive facility in Aurangabad Plant has become the first automotive facility in Aurangabad to be certified as  a Green Energy Plant by MSEDCL,” the company said in a statement.

With the move to green energy, VW's Aurangabad plant will now achieve a 48 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions per year. The VW group targets to become a carbon neutral company by 2050.

Related Articles
Volkswagen: All Brands Have Halted Paid Activities On Twitter
Volkswagen: All Brands Have Halted Paid Activities On Twitter
1 day ago
VW's SEAT Says Spain's Subsidy For Battery Plant, EV Production 'Not Sufficient'
VW's SEAT Says Spain's Subsidy For Battery Plant, EV Production 'Not Sufficient'
2 days ago
Volkswagen Is Developing An Electric Golf Hatchback
Volkswagen Is Developing An Electric Golf Hatchback
7 days ago
Volkswagen Delivers 5 Lakh Electric Vehicles From ID. Family
Volkswagen Delivers 5 Lakh Electric Vehicles From ID. Family
13 days ago
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars