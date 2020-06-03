New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Install Porsche's CEO As Volkswagen Brand Chief: Report

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume will reportedly become head of the Volkswagen brand as part of a broader management reshuffle.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume will help get a grip on production issues with the VW ID3 and the Golf 8

Volkswagen Chief Executive (CEO) Herbert Diess will promote Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to become head of the Volkswagen brand as part of a broader management reshuffle, Auto Motor and Sport said on Tuesday citing company sources.

Blume will be moved to the VW brand to help the company get a grip on production issues with the VW ID3 electric car and the Golf 8, the auto industry publication said on Tuesday.

Bernhard Maier, currently head of VW's Skoda brand, will become head of Porsche, Auto Motor and Sport said.

Herbert Diess is currently head of multi-brand Volkswagen Group as well as head of the VW brand.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

