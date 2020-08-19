New Cars and Bikes in India
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Photos From Our Car Reviews

This World Photography Day, we look back at some of the best photos that have been part of our car reviews. And here are the top 10 photos.

Updated:
Here are some of the best photographs we have shot over the years for our car reviews

Highlights

  • Here are some of the best photos from our car reviews
  • From entry-level hatchbacks to luxury MPVs we have them all
  • These photos help us better emote our experiences with the cars

The phrase 'A Picture Can Speak A Thousand Words' is undoubtedly one of the aptest descriptions for a well-shot photograph. Over the years, we have done several reviews at carandbike and our photographs have always helped us better emote our experiences with the cars we have driven. So, on this World Photography Day, we look back at some of the best photos that have been part of our car reviews.

Toyota Vellfire Review

c56uj30o

This photos of Toyota Vellfire well depicts the grandness of the luxury MPV

This photo of the Toyota Vellfire is certainly one of our favourites. The photo well depicts the grandness of the luxury MPV, be it its large chrome grille, LED headlamps, or its overall size. Currently priced at ₹ 83.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the Toyota Vellfire is one of the most expensive MPVs in India, after the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Also Read: Toyota Vellfire Review

Photography: Pawan Dagia

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

5nujpcl4

The orange hue of the sky complements to the new two-tone orange roof of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

A quintessential sunset shot. This is the photo from the review of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, shot at Goa. The orange hue of the sky adds to the new two-tone orange roof of the subcompact SUV, which was introduced with the facelifted model. As opposed to the pre-facelift model, which was diesel-only, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is now a petrol-only SUV that comes with a 1.5-litre engine with an optional automatic torque converter.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review

Photography: Kingshuk Dutta

Tata Nexon EV

js7i6h7

The Tata Nexon EV is powerful, offers long electric range, and it's the most affordable electric SUV in India right now

The setting of this photograph, of an electric car on a rocky mountain, certainly shows that electric vehicles no longer have the same limitations as before and they can be at par with their ICE counterparts. Sometimes even surpass them. The Nexon EV in particular EV, in particular, is more powerful than the petrol or diesel Nexon SUVs, offering 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. Furthermore, Tata's Ziptron technology helps it offer a range of 312 km addressing any kind of range anxiety you might have.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Review

Photography: Pawan Dagia

Kia Carnival

nd6hsg5k

This photo of the 2020 Kia Carnival shows that it's more than a chauffeur-driven van

There is something very satisfying about seeing a vehicle play in the dirt, and when that vehicle is the massive Kia Carnival it certainly makes for a very good picture. The premium MPV is designed to be a chauffeur-driven van that offers space and luxury to its occupants, and the Carnival does that very well. But this photo also tells us that the Kia Carnival can be fun to drive MPV as well, offering 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Kia Carnival Review

Photography: NDTV Cameraperson Nagaraju

Tata Altroz

ugn0oq88

The photo displays both the petrol and diesel versions of the Tata Altroz, draped in High Street Gold and Downtown Red colours

There is something innately beautiful about the desert, and it can be a perfect setup for any kind of vehicle, even the very urban-focuses premium hatchback, Tata Altroz. The photo displays both the petrol and diesel versions of the car, draped in High Street Gold and Downtown Red colours, respectively. While the car itself has many USPs, it's also the only car in the premium hatchback space built by a home-grown automaker, and, also, the only 5-star GNCAP crash rated car in the segment.

Also Read: Tata Altorz Review

Photography: Pawan Dagia

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

i72ki0vo

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo captured in its natural setting at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT)

It's always exciting to see a supercar in its natural environment. And when the supercar in question in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, and the track is the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), then its certainly a picture worth taking. Powered by a 631 bhp, 5.2-litre V10 engine, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is so intuitive and so agile that even a noob can hustle it around corners and come out feeling like a track hero!

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Review

Photography: Pawan Dagia

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

4p7qre0k

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk doing what it does best

If you are familiar with the Jeep brand, then you'll know that the suffix 'Trailhawk' means a lot to an off-road enthusiast. So, last year, when Jeep India invited us to test the Compass Trailhawk in India, we knew there was some real off-road fun in store for us, which is pretty evident from these photos.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review

Photography: Pawan Dagia

Renault Captur Petrol

6octj7hg

The two-tone Red and White shade was one of the more attractive colours of the Renault Captur

While the Renault Captur is no longer on sale in India, we certainly had fun shooting the car, and this field of haystacks certainly made for a great setup for our photos. This two-tone Red and white Renault Captur is one of the more attractive colours that Renault offered, along with premium features like the 17-inch alloys and good fit and finish.

Also Read: Renault Captur Petrol Review

Photography: Pawan Dagia

Pre-facelift Renaut Kwid

f21libh8

Tthis photo the 2018 Renault Kwid perfectly captures the monsoon flavour of Mumbai

The Renault Kwid has been a success story for the French carmaker in India and it has already received a facelift for 2020 with a host of visual updates and BS6 engines. However, this photo from the review of the 2018 model, from a couple of years ago, was certainly a memorable one. Shot in heavy Mumbai rains, the photo perfectly captures the monsoon flavour.

Also Read: 2018 Renault Kwid Review

Photography: Pawan Dagia

Honda Amaze

new honda amaze review

The 2nd-gen Honda Amaze was a big leap from the older version in terms design, styling and proportions

The second-generation Honda Amaze was a major leap from the older version, in terms of design, style and features. The car looked bold, and in line with Honda's latest design language and all these elements were well portrayed in this well-framed photo, be it the chrome grille, the straight hood, or the muscular character lines.

Also Read: Honda Amaze Review

0 Comments

Photography: Pawan Dagia

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

