Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
1 mins read
Published on April 12, 2024
Highlights
- We ride the Hero Xtreme 125R in real-world conditions
- The motorcycle offered fuel efficiency of 57 kmpl
- It is light and easy to manage on traffic laden roads. Has decent power too
Photography: Arvind Salhan
The days of commuter motorcycles having a sedate, boring design and focussing only on efficiency and practicality are long gone. The current crop of 125 cc motorcycles looks really cool and the Hero Xtreme 125R in particular easily looks like a much bigger bike than it actually is. And we say so because we have had people ask us about the bike while on our shoot. Turns out, the Xtreme 125R is good at turning heads around!
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review
Hero Xtreme 125R: Design
The Hero Xtreme 125R looks great and stands out from other bikes in the segment
The front end might look odd, but again, it has an odd charm too. We like it
Legibility on the instrument console is difficult under bright sun
Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine & Performance
The engine on the Xtreme 125R is all new and is offered only on this particular model
Good pull in the mid-range means the bike feels easy to ride in the city
The top-end has enough juice for you to make overtakes at 75 kmph+ speeds
Hero Xtreme 125R: Ride & Handling
There is good grip from the MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres. Ride quality is a little firm though
Hero Xtreme 125R Fuel Efficiency
At 57 kmpl, the real-world efficiency is not too far off from the claimed 66 kmpl
Hero Xtreme 125R: Pricing & Rivals
The tank extensions and the fuel tank itself make for standout design
Hero Xtreme 125R: Verdict
The Xtreme 125R should definitely be on your consideration list, if you are in the market for a 125 cc bike
|Specifications
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|Engine
|Single-Cylinder, air-cooled
|Max Power
|11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm
|Peak Torque
|10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|Chassis Type
|Diamond type
|Seat Height
|794 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Front Suspension
|37 mm telescopic fork
|Rear Suspension
|Twin shock absorbers
|Fuel Capacity
|10 litres
|Kerb Weight
|136 kg
|Front Brake
|276 mm disc (ABS)
|Rear Brake
|130 mm drum
|Front Tyre
|90/90-R17 (tubeless)
|Rear Tyre
|120/80-R17 (tubeless)
