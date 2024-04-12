Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review: In Pictures

Photography: Arvind Salhan

The days of commuter motorcycles having a sedate, boring design and focussing only on efficiency and practicality are long gone. The current crop of 125 cc motorcycles looks really cool and the Hero Xtreme 125R in particular easily looks like a much bigger bike than it actually is. And we say so because we have had people ask us about the bike while on our shoot. Turns out, the Xtreme 125R is good at turning heads around!

Hero Xtreme 125R: Design

The Hero Xtreme 125R looks great and stands out from other bikes in the segment

The front end might look odd, but again, it has an odd charm too. We like it

Legibility on the instrument console is difficult under bright sun

Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine & Performance

The engine on the Xtreme 125R is all new and is offered only on this particular model

Good pull in the mid-range means the bike feels easy to ride in the city

The top-end has enough juice for you to make overtakes at 75 kmph+ speeds

Hero Xtreme 125R: Ride & Handling

There is good grip from the MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres. Ride quality is a little firm though

Hero Xtreme 125R Fuel Efficiency

At 57 kmpl, the real-world efficiency is not too far off from the claimed 66 kmpl

Hero Xtreme 125R: Pricing & Rivals

The tank extensions and the fuel tank itself make for standout design

Hero Xtreme 125R: Verdict

The Xtreme 125R should definitely be on your consideration list, if you are in the market for a 125 cc bike