Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review: In Pictures

Our time spent with the Hero Xtreme 125R revealed that the bike makes for a great choice in the 125 cc commuter segment. It looks good and is practical as well, in terms of efficiency and performance.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • We ride the Hero Xtreme 125R in real-world conditions
  • The motorcycle offered fuel efficiency of 57 kmpl
  • It is light and easy to manage on traffic laden roads. Has decent power too

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

The days of commuter motorcycles having a sedate, boring design and focussing only on efficiency and practicality are long gone. The current crop of 125 cc motorcycles looks really cool and the Hero Xtreme 125R in particular easily looks like a much bigger bike than it actually is. And we say so because we have had people ask us about the bike while on our shoot. Turns out, the Xtreme 125R is good at turning heads around! 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review

 

Hero Xtreme 125R: Design

The Hero Xtreme 125R looks great and stands out from other bikes in the segment

 

The front end might look odd, but again, it has an odd charm too. We like it

 

Legibility on the instrument console is difficult under bright sun

 

Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine & Performance

The engine on the Xtreme 125R is all new and is offered only on this particular model

 

Good pull in the mid-range means the bike feels easy to ride in the city

 

The top-end has enough juice for you to make overtakes at 75 kmph+ speeds

 

Hero Xtreme 125R: Ride & Handling

There is good grip from the MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres. Ride quality is a little firm though

 

Hero Xtreme 125R Fuel Efficiency 

At 57 kmpl, the real-world efficiency is not too far off from the claimed 66 kmpl

 

Hero Xtreme 125R: Pricing & Rivals

The tank extensions and the fuel tank itself make for standout design

 

Hero Xtreme 125R: Verdict

The Xtreme 125R should definitely be on your consideration list, if you are in the market for a 125 cc bike

 

SpecificationsHero Xtreme 125R
Displacement124.7 cc
Engine Single-Cylinder, air-cooled
Max Power11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm
Peak Torque10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm
Gearbox5-speed
Chassis TypeDiamond type
Seat Height 794 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Front Suspension37 mm telescopic fork
Rear SuspensionTwin shock absorbers
Fuel Capacity10 litres
Kerb Weight136 kg
Front Brake276 mm disc (ABS)
Rear Brake130 mm drum  
Front Tyre90/90-R17 (tubeless)
Rear Tyre120/80-R17 (tubeless)
# Hero Xtreme 125R# Hero Xtreme 125R ABS# Hero Xtreme 125R IBS# Hero Xtreme 125R review# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# bike-review# Bike Reviews# Cover Story
