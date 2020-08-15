2020 Independence Day: India's Top Bollywood Movies With Cars And Motorcycles

A film is one of the best forms of storytelling and when it comes to Indian cinema, especially Bollywood movies, over the years we have some amazing stories come to life on the big screen. But be it comedy, action, or drama we have a special liking for stories that revolve around cars and motorcycles. And we know there are several petrol heads like you out there who think like us. From the classic Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi to some of the badly made movies like Tarzan - The Wonder Car we have even ended up watching them all. So, this Independence Day, to celebrate that bond between automobiles and Bollywood, we list down some of the famous contemporary movies where automobiles had an important role to play.

Dhoom Movie Franchise

So far there have been 3 movies in the Dhoom franchise staring John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan respectively with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra So far there have been 3 movies in the Dhoom franchise staring John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan respectively with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra

When you talk about motorcycles and movies, you cannot leave out the Dhoom movie franchise. So far there have been three Dhoom movies and the premise has been the same - some high-octane chase sequences with some exotic superbikes that revolve around the story of a smart cop who sets out to catch out a thief who's smarter than him. The first 'Dhoom' movie had the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa and the Suzuki GSX-R600 as the bikes which were ridden by the bad guys. The Suzuki Bandit 1200 was the choice of the good guys played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. The second Dhoom movie had Hrithik Roshan playing the villain and was seen riding the GSX-R1000 while Abhishek Bachchan rode the Suzuki GSR 600. The third and the final Dhoom movie had Aamir Khan as the antagonist and was seen riding the muscular BMW K 1300 R while Uday Chopra had the BMW S 1000 RR as his ride. Fast-paced chase sequences, slick editing and a lot of special effects, the Dhoom movie franchise was one of the most iconic automobile-based movies to have come out of Bollywood.

Drive

The lead pair - Sushant Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes - dole out a watchable performances, and there were some decent chase sequences as well

Sadly, this was one of those badly made movies that we spoke about earlier. One of the first mainstream Bollywood movies to be released on a streaming platform rather than theatres, Drive was one of the last movies of recently deceased actor Shushant Singh Rajput. The makers of the movie had probably set out to make an Indian version of the Fast and the Furious, but a weak storyline, bad visual effects for car stunts, and poorly modified cars became some of the reasons for its downfall. However, the lead pair - Sushant Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes - dole out a watchable performances, and there were some decent chase sequences as well, so overall it was a good one-time-watch.

Also Read: 'War Movie': Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Ride BMW Motorcycles In This Action Movie

War

War Movie Scene: The R nineT Scrambler is thoroughbred performance bike.

While the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is more of a spy thriller rather than a movie about cars or motorcycles, but like Mission Impossible movies it has some satisfying chase sequences. There is one with two BMW Motorcycles, namely the R nineT Scrambler and the F 750 GS, ridden by the two male protagonists, respectively. In the sequences, Hrithik is seen tearing the road apart on a beautiful BMW R nineT Scrambler with Tiger Shroff chasing him on a BMW F 750 GS adventure motorcycle. Later on, towards the end of the movie, there is yet another chase sequence on Ice falts that's even bigger and involves a couple of Audi R8 V10s. While the movie itself was quite an enjoyable thriller, the action sequenced with the supercars and motorcycle certainly made it a worthwhile watch for us.

Tarzan: The Wonder Car

Not the best storyline, but back then it was a decent one-time-watch, plus it had the autonomous Supercar as well Not the best storyline, but back then it was a decent one-time-watch, plus it had the autonomous Supercar as well

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Best Bollywood Car And Bike Movies To Binge On

Yep, we had to go there! Sure, the movie wasn't a smashing success but it was DC Design at its best, creating a brand new sportscar for a movie. 'Tarzan' was a car built by the hero at his home garage and somehow it gets supernatural powers which enable it to heal itself, drive itself (yeah, India cracked autonomous driving 15 years ago before it was a thing) and even protect the occupants from crashes and bullets. Not the best storyline but hey, it was decent writing at least. Plus, the Tarzan was actually a half-decent looking car from DC Design too.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.