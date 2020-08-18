New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V for Nepal is sold via Jagdamba Motors and is offered with the BS4 engine while retaining the cosmetic and feature updates of the BS6 model.

Updated:
The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V for Nepal is retailed through Jagdamba Motors.

Highlights

  • The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is exported from India to Nepal.
  • The 2020 Apache 200 gets SmartXonnect, LED headlamp, new graphics.
  • TVS recently hiked prices for the Apache RTR 200 in India.

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal. The updated motorcycle goes on sale via the two-wheeler manufacturer's official importer in the neighbouring country, Jagdamba Motors Private Limited (JMPL). The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was updated earlier this year in India to meet the BS6 compliant emission norms and received comprehensive changes including refreshed styling and new features as well. Upgrades include new LED headlamp, feather touch start, new body graphics, radial tyre and race derived ABS. The motorcycle is also equipped with the TVS SmartXonnect a Bluetooth system that brings navigation, Call/SMS Alert, lean angle meter and Race Telemetry.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.29 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price

tvlnqiu4

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from an updated 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve engine.

Speaking on the launch, R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to introduce the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. This product is a testament of our commitment towards delighting TVS Apache's Nepal fans. The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology, which we believe, will redefine performance biking."

Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director, JMPL, commented on the launch of the new product, "We at JMPL are committed to bringing the most innovative and segment defining products to our valuable customers in Nepal. The new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V brings best-in-class combination of features, style and performance. We are confident that it will delight our customers and raise the bar for others."

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of ₹ 1050

vbdan8lk

Upgrades include new LED headlamp, feather touch start, new body graphics, radial tyre and race derived ABS.

0 Comments

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from an updated 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that develops 20.2 bhp at 8500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. That's the BS4 power figures, with the India-spec BS6 compliant version offering 20.2 bhp at 8500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed transmission. The bike will be available in two colours - Glossy Black and Pearl White - in Nepal.

