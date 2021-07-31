2021 BMW R nineT: Top 5 Highlights

The BMW R NineT has been one of the most popular offerings from the Bavarian two-wheeler manufacture. The company launch the 2021 model year in India only in February this year, and the model comes to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). BMW Motorrad offers the motorcycle in India in two versions BMW R nineT Scrambler priced at Rs. 16.75 lakh and the R nineT is priced at Rs. 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here are the top 5 highlights you must know about the 2021 BMW R NineT.

Also Read: BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler Launched In India

1. The neo-retro design of the R nineT models, is complemented by the newly designed circular instrument console with an analogue speedometer display and integrated indicator lights, housed in a high-quality metal casing. Both models now have LED headlights, including a daytime running light.

2. In terms of features the bikes include a new instrument cluster, LED lighting and a USB charging socket. BMW Motorrad also offers a range of accessories, including various wheels, milled parts and other styling updates for each BMW R NineT model.

3. The R NineT is the last remaining bike in BMW Motorrad's range to use the old air-cooled, 1170 cc boxer twin engine. The updated engine claims a peak output of 109 bhp at 7,250 rpm, and a peak torque of 116 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The bikes are capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 200 kmph.

4. Both bikes also feature two riding modes, Road and Rain. The 'Rain' mode offers a gentle throttle response combined with sensitive control of the Automatic Stability Control (ASC) to provide increased safety in low traction conditions. In 'Road' mode, throttle response is balanced, and ASC control is geared towards dry and non-slip road conditions.

5. In terms of safety equipment the bikes come with - ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and a new suspension strut with travel-independent damping (WAD). A new shock absorber with WAD has also been introduced which offers convenient sprint preload adjustment via a handwheel.