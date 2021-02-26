BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler in India. The R nineT Scrambler is priced at ₹ 16.75 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the R nineT is priced at ₹ 18.50 lakh (Ex-showroom). Both bikes can be booked at all BMW Motorrad dealerships across India. The neo-retro design of the R nineT models, is complemented by the newly designed circular instrument console with analogue speedometer display and integrated indicator lights, housed in high-quality metal casing. Both models now have LED headlights, including a daytime running light.

Also Read: BMW R 18 Classic First Edition Launched At ₹ 24 Lakh

Both the BMW R nineT and RnineT scrambler are powered by the same engine

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, "The new BMW R nineT and the new BMW R nineT Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet absolutely stands apart in its design and appeal. Deriving its charm from the past, it delivers ultimate riding pleasure of today. We are delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to the BMW Motorrad heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day."

Also Read: BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Prices Hiked Upto ₹ 90,000

BMW R nineT Scrambler priced at ₹ 16.75 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Both bikes share the same 1,170 cc, air/oil-cooled two-cylinder engine with an output of 109 bhp at 7,520 rpm and peak torque of 119 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Both bikes feature two riding modes, Road and Rain, and are capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 200 kmph. 'Rain' mode offers a gentle throttle response combined with sensitive control of the Automatic Stability Control (ASC) to provide increased safety in low traction conditions. In 'Road' mode, throttle response is balanced, and ASC control is geared towards dry and non-slip road conditions.

Also Read: BMW R 18 Review

The 2021 BMW R nineT Scrambler (pictured above) as well as the standard R nineT come with 3 years/unlimited km warranty

The BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard 3 years/unlimited kilometres warranty, which can be extended to fourth and fifth year at an additional cost. Other safety equipment include ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and a new suspension strut with travel-independent damping (WAD). A new shock absorber with WAD has also been introduced which offers convenient sprint preload adjustment via a hand wheel. Both bikes are offered in a range of different colours, as well as accessories and lifestyle merchandise at BMW Motorrad dealerships.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.