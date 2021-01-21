The BMW F 900 R and the BMW F 900 XR models were launched in May 2020

BMW Motorrad India has increased the prices of the BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR in India by up to ₹ 90,000. The two motorcycles were launched in India in May 2020 with prices starting at ₹ 9.9 lakh. The F 900 R is now priced at ₹ 10.80 lakh. The F 900 XR standard gets a price hike of ₹ 45,000 and is now priced at 10.95 lakh while the F 900 XR Pro gets a price increment of ₹ 90,000 and is now priced at ₹ 12.40 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

(The BMWF 900 R gets the same cycle part as the F 900 XR)

Both motorcycles get the same 895 cc parallel-twin engine. It has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm and is derived from the 853 cc motor of the F 750 GS and F 850 GS. The engine puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new engine has two balancer shafts to keep vibrations in check and it is a load-bearing member as well. The F 900 R does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds while the XR does the same in 3.6 seconds.

(The BMW F 900 XR does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds)

Both motorcycles get Rain and Road mode along with automatic stability control as standard. The ABS and stability control can be disengaged fully. Other standard features include full LED lighting. Like other BMW middleweights, the bikes do get optional 'Pro' modes along with drag torque control, dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and dynamic brake control as well. Other optional feature that is on sale is the BMW electronic suspension adjustment (ESA). You could also choose to get adaptive cornering lights on them. The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment.

(The 895 cc parallel-twin engine on the F 900 R is water-cooled and makes 105 bhp and 92 Nm)

The BMW F 900 R goes up against motorcycles such as the Triumph Street Triple RS, KTM 790 Duke and the Ducati Monster 821. Similarly, the F 900 XR rivals the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Triumph Tiger 900 GT.

