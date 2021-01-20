BMW Motorrad India has increased the prices of the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India by ₹ 5,000. The new ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles are ₹ 2.50 lakh and ₹ 2.90 lakh respectively. This is the first time the entry-level motorcycles from BMW are getting a price hike after they were launched in October 2020. At the time, BMW Motorrad had launched both models with revised pricing, which made them up to ₹ 64,000 cheaper than the price at which they were launched a couple of years ago.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India's Sales Grow 6.7 Per Cent In 2020

(Both models were launched with revised prices in October 2020)

The company delivered 2,563 motorcycles in calendar year 2020. The premium motorcycle brand registered an annual growth of 6.7 per cent, which is good considering 2020 was a year where COVID-19 pandemic made life difficult for automotive manufacturers. In the last quarter of 2020 BMW Motorrad grew by over 51 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019. The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS received their first major update in 2020 and ended up contributing over 80 per cent to the annual sales.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS: All You Need To Know

(The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS stay the same as far as engine specifications are concerned)

There's been no change to the engine and specifications of the BMW G 310 twins, apart from updates to meet the new BS6 regulations. The 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine has the same output as before. The output of the engine remains the same with maximum power of 33.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. According to BMW Motorrad, the engine is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 143 kmph, with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration claimed at just 2.5 seconds. The 6-speed transmission gets a slipper clutch for precise actuation and smoother downshifts. The G 310 R has a kerb weight of 158.5 kg, while the G 310 GS has a kerb weight of 169.5 kg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.