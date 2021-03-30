carandbike logo
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India launched the 2021 CB650R and the 2021 CBR650R in India. The motorcycles are priced at Rs. 8.67 lakh and Rs. 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Haryana) respectively.

Highlights

  • The Honda CB650R Neo Sports Cafe Racer is priced at Rs. 8.67 lakh
  • The Honda CBR650R is priced at Rs. 8.88 lakh
  • Both motorcycles share the same engine in the same state of tune

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the 2021 CB650R and the 2021 CBR650R in India. The Honda CB650 is priced at ₹ 8.67 lakh while the CBR650R is priced at ₹ 8.88 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Haryana. Both motorcycles are launched in India as completely knocked-down kit (CKD) and will be sold via Honda's premium BigWing Topline dealerships. This is the first time that Honda launched the CB650R in India, which is a neo sports cafe racer. The CB650R is built on the same platform as CBR650R and both motorcycles get the same 649 cc in-line four-cylinder engine which makes 86 bhp at 12,000 rpm along with 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

0hv67gvc

(The 2021 Honda CBR650R is priced at ₹ 8.88 lakh)

Speaking on this occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Ever since its launch, CBR650R has been the heart throb of young motorcycle enthusiasts. Further strengthening our product portfolio of premium motorcycles, we are pleased to introduce for the first time in India, CB650R to take the excitement in the middleweight naked sports category a notch higher. The 650 siblings are set to provide a thrilling experience to the riders."

dadenq74

(The 2021 Honda CB650R gets updated with Showa Big Piston Forks)

The CB650R is a naked roadster, very good-looking, especially with its retro neo sports cafe design. The round LED headlight along with the sculpted fuel tanks, extension and the short, stubby rear section round off the overall look of the motorcycle in a complete manner. The 650 naked will be available in two colours, which are Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. The CBR650R on the other hand, is a fully-faired supersport, with sharp styling, seen in the twin LED headlights and the overall sporty stance of the motorcycle. It will be available in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

6vume0d8

(Both motorcycles share the same 649 cc in-line 4 cylinder engine and make the same power and torque)

0 Comments

Both motorcycles get Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) forks up front which are adjustable for spring preload and a monoshock at the rear which gets 7-step adjustability. The motorcycles get twin disc brakes up front with radially mounted 4-piston callipers and a single disc at the rear, with a single-piston calliper. In terms of electronics, both bikes get dual-channel ABS along with Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which optimises torque output at the rear wheel and reduces wheel-slip. The system can be switched off and on as well. The CB650R weighs in at 206 kg while the CBR650R weighs a portly 211 kg. In terms of rivals, the CB650R goes up against the Kawasaki Z650 while the CBR650R goes up against the Kawasaki Ninja 650.

