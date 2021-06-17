2021 Hyundai Alcazar: Price Expectation In India

The Hyundai Alcazar is all set to be launched in India soon, and it is probably one of the highly anticipated cars to go on sale in India this year. Unlike its rivals Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus, the new Alcazar comes with several features and updates that make it more than just a three-row version of the Creta. In fact, based on the details revealed by the company the SUV comes with over 10 first- or best-in-class features, and we believe those will also dictate the price of the new Hyundai Alcazar.

Now, Hyundai is known for launching its products at an attractive introductory price, and the same is expected to be the case with the Alcazar. The Creta right now is priced between Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 17.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the company offers about 20 different variants, based on engine, transmission choices, and special edition models. The Alcazar however is likely to come in only 3 major trims - Prestige, Platinum, and Signature, and 14 different variants based on engine, transmission and seating options. So, we expect a slightly shorter price bracket, which is likely to start at around Rs. 14 lakh and go up to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai Alcazar is not only longer than the Creta, but it also gets a 150 mm longer wheelbase at 2760 mm

In terms of features, the Alcazar will get several segment-first offerings like - 10.25-inch fully digital multi-display instrument cluster, blind view monitor, wireless charger for second-row passengers (6-seater), Bose premium sound system, and 64 colours ambient lighting. The SUV will also get a tip & tumble function for second-row seats, a front-row setback table, air purifier with an AQI display. Other features include - voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, multi-drive mode (Comfort, Eco, Sport), traction control modes (Snow, Sand, Mud), and a larger 10.25-inch instrument cluster with BlueLink connected car technology with OTA map updates.

The new Alcazar will be offered as both, a 6- and 7-seater SUV with a host of smart creature comforts

Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre unit churning out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre unit that is capable of pushing out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.