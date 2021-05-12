2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Deliveries Begin In India

India Kawasaki Motors has announced deliveries of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300. According to the Japanese brand, the new Ninja 300 is on its way from the factory to Kawasaki dealerships, and customers who have booked the bike will soon get to hear from their respective dealerships, on when the bikes will be handed over. The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched in March 2021, priced at ₹ 3.18 lakh (Ex-showroom). The updated Ninja 300 carries the same design and powertrain, but it's been updated to meet the latest BS6 emission regulations.

We have started the delivery of Ninja 300..!

Our respective dealer executive will contact you based on the regional lockdown condition..!!

On behalf of our Kawasaki team we request you to follow all the Covid 19 guidelines during the delivery..!!



Stay Saf! Stat Healthy! pic.twitter.com/CKxO3aI7eP — IndiaKawasaki (@india_kawasaki) May 12, 2021

The 2021 Ninja 300 will continue to use the 296 cc parallel-twin motor upgraded to meet the new emission norms

The Ninja 300 BS6 continues to be powered by the 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, eight-valve engine which develops 38.4 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The bike gets a six-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch. The bike sports the same diamond type steel frame, and uses 37 mm telescopic front forks, and a five-step adjustable rear monoshock suspension. The Endurance-sourced brakes have also been carried over from the older model with dual-channel ABS. The semi-digital instrument console remains unchanged too on the BS6 version. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels that are wrapped in MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres.

The new decals are inspired from the larger Kawasaki Ninja motorcycles

The design of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been left unchanged, although the bike now comes in new colours and new decals to give it fresh appeal. The Ninja 300 though gets a sharp increase in its price tag, with a premium of ₹ 20,000 on the outgoing model's price. While India Kawasaki has announced deliveries from the factory, customer deliveries are likely to be delayed with lockdowns across several states due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

