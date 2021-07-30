2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The Tata Tiago NRG facelift is all set to go on sale in India on August 4, 2021, and the car has started reaching the dealership ahead of its launch. The latest photos reveal a production-spec version of the car without any camouflage, uncovering all the changes made to the Tiago NRG facelift. Although this new updated model is based on the Tiago facelift, which was launched in early 2020, the crossover-ish elements are identical to the pre-facelift previous Tiago NRG.

Visually, we get to see thick black cladding that run around the entire bottom portion of the car, covering the wheel arches, bumpers, underbody and the lower profile of the car. We also get to set a set of new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, black ORVMs with integrated LED indicators, and a black roof, which indicate this is the top-spec variant of the car.

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift comes with dual tone treatment with a black roof and pseudo roof rails

The black pseudo roof rails and the faux silver skid plate at the back add to the rugged styling of the Tata Tiago NRG. The car also comes with a large black insert on the hatch that houses the ' Tiago' and 'NRG' badges. Other exterior features include a roof-mounted spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and rear windshield wiper, a rear parking camera, and black door handles.

The Tiago NRG Facelift also comes with a large black insert on the hatch that houses the 'Tiago' and 'NRG' badges

The cabin comes with an all-black cabin instead of a dual-tone black & grey interior of the regular Tiago, however, the features remain identical to the latter. The dashboard features a 7-inch touchscreen system from Harman, along with the same buttons and dials for in-car controls and engine start-stop buttons. The car also comes with the same flat-bottom steering wheel with audio control and a digital instrument cluster.

The Tiago NRG Facelift gets an all-black cabin featuring a 7-inch touchscreen system from Harman

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago NRG will come with Tiago's 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

