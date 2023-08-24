Login

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications Leaked

The information from the leaked brochure of the upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 makes for an interesting read. Here’s why!
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

24-Aug-23 04:39 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Bullet 350 specifications leaked
  • Will be offered in 3 three variants
  • Will use the same J-Series engine from Classic 350

The next big launch from Royal Enfield will be the new Bullet 350, which is not only iconic but holds a special place in the hearts of RE fans and people who love laidback riding. And the specifications for the soon-to-be-launched modern classic motorcycle from Royal Enfield have been leaked online. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launch Date Revealed

From what the leaked documents suggest, there will be three variants on sale. The base variant will have single-channel ABS and a drum brake at the rear while the other two variants will have dual-channel ABS and disc brakes at the rear. Also, there will be differentiation in terms of paint schemes, finish on the engine. The base variant is likely to get chrome engine covers while the mid variant will get the chrome finished engine along with gold pinstriping on the tank. As per the brochure, the top-spec variant will have ‘Coppa pin-striping’, 3D gold badging and dual-tone finish on the fuel tank along with a blacked out engine. Expect few other styling changes as well.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks ‘Reown’; Could Refer To Pre-Owned Bikes Program

 

In terms of cycle parts, the new Bullet 350 will have fatter tyres, a 100 section unit up front and a 120 section unit at the rear, with a 19-inch spoked wheel up front and an 18-inch spoked wheel at the rear. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming New Bullet 350 Spotted Testing

Apart from the revised styling, the new Bullet 350 is also expected to get features such as a USB port, switchgear and instrument console borrowed from the Classic 350, to make it modern. Needless to say, it will have the same J-series engine that is also seen on the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350. Expect the state of tune to stay the same, with the single-cylinder, 349 cc, SOHC engine making 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox.  

 

The new motorcycle will be unveiled, mostly launched on September 1, 2023, with pricing and other details revealed at the same time. 

 

Source: Rushlane

# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Bullet 350# Royal Enfield# Bikes

