Alfa Romeo's New Hybrid SUV, Tonale, Comes With An NFT

Alfa Romeo's new vehicle the Tonale, which is a hybrid SUV will also come with a complimentary non-fungible token (NFT) when it launches in 2023. Alfa Romeo also showcased a cryptocurrency feature with each purchase linked to a digital certificate that will continuously update with information about the car. The record will keep track of maintenance and milestones like when the car has run more than 10,000 kilometers and will provide extra data and well-documented history of the vehicle in case you ever sell it.

NFT's are stored in a digital wallet with other cryptocurrencies but Alfa Romeo hasn't revealed which blockchain it is leveraging. Most NFT's though leverage the Ethereum blockchain which is similar to bitcoin and records all data in a digital ledger. Technically, a Tonale owner could just sell the NFT that comes with the car and retain the vehicle, but probably the value of the NFT will be worthless without the car.

The interior of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is focused on the driver, complete with latest connected technology.

It should also be noted the NFT will only track data if the owner agrees to share the information and so certainly, at this point this feels more like a gimmick than a feature that could be of some value. Alfa Romeo executives have said that they will share more information when the vehicle is closer to launch.

As for the specifications of the car itself, it comes with a 15.5 kWh battery which has 48 kilometers of range with just electric power that is combined with an internal combustion engine. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen that can connect wirelessly to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Alfa Romeo claims that it is the first manufacturer to connect its vehicles with blockchain technology, but again, prima facia, this feels more like a gimmick as of now.