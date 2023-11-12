All-New Toyota Unveils Crown Sport Hybrid Model
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
30-Oct-23 12:49 PM IST
Highlights
- The Toyota Crown Sport Hybrid (HEV) has a distinctive exterior design
- The interior of the Sport model features a sound-regulating ceiling for a communication-friendly environment
- Toyota plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant with a large-capacity lithium-ion battery
Toyota Motor Corporation recently unveiled its latest addition to the Crown series, the Crown Sport Hybrid (HEV). This model is set to hit the Japanese market by November, closely followed by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant due in December.
The new Toyota Crown Sport comes with a sharp coupe-SUV-like design. The car features a long bonnet with sharp character lines, sleek C-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlamps. The lower grille adds a sporty element to the front section while the 21-inch wheels give it a bold stance. The taillamps too get a sleek design with black elements and a connected bar.
Inside, the car features sound-regulating ceiling, fostering a communication-friendly environment among occupants, as claimed by the brand. The car features the latest Toyota Safety Sense and advanced safety and driving support systems as standard, including Proactive Driving Assist, Toyota Teammate Advanced Drive, and Advanced Park.
Additionally, premium features such as the Blind Spot Monitor, Panoramic View Monitor and the Connected Navigation support are all integrated on a 12.3-inch wide display.
The car is equipped with a 2.5-liter Series Parallel Hybrid System and a high-density output drive motor to improve efficiency and performance. Toyota plans to equip the PHEV with a large-capacity lithium-ion battery, bettering the EV-mode cruising range. The company has not yet released the exact power figures, but the company says that they have improved responsiveness of engine at low speeds and direct acceleration at medium and high speeds.
A specially-configured suspension system is claimed to provide accurate grounding and damping. The Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS) strikes a balance between agility at low speeds and a sensation of stability at higher speeds.
The automaker offers six monotone body colours and five dual-tone body colours. The interior is finished with a Sand Brown and Black scheme. Two further models, the Crown Sedan and Crown Estate, are expected to be on the market by the end of the fiscal year (FY2024).
