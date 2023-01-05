Auto Sales December 2022: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Register 11 Per Cent Growth

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) ended 2022 on a positive growth of 11 per cent, with 250,171 units sold – 233,151 units in the domestic market and 17,020 units exported. In comparison, HMSI sold 210,638 units overall in December 2021, which is lesser than the number of units sold domestically last month.

Commenting on HMSI’s performance, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The market is gaining steady momentum against previous months as well as year-on-year basis. Factors like healthy festival season, good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility has translated well to rise in customer walk-ins & enquiries. Our entire network is closely engaging with customers via both online & offline channels, thus, making way for growth in the coming time. Stepping into 2023, we expect that the continuously improving consumer sentiment along with the enhanced effort towards the betterment of economy and infrastructure will build the momentum further.”

If we were to compare month-on-month sales, the numbers drop significantly when compared to November 2022. The company sold a total of 373,221 units in November 2022 which included 353,540 units sold domestically and 19,681 units exported. HMSI said that the domestic sales grew 38 per cent over last year, with 256,174 units sold in November 2021.