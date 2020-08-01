New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Sales July 2020: Mahindra Tractor Sales Up By 28% In The Domestic Market

The company sold 25,678 units, as against 19,992 units during July 2019. This marked a jump of 27 per cent of total sales.

Mahindra's exported 939 units tractors in July 2020

Highlights

  • Domestic sales in July 2020 were at 24,463 units
  • Total tractor sales during July 2020 were at 25,402 units
  • Exports for the month stood at 939 units

Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector announced its tractor sales for July 2020 wherein the company recorded a growth of 27 per cent. The total tractor sales including domestic and exports stood at 25,402 units during July 2020, as against 19,992 units sold in the same month last year. Seeing a positive response from the domestic market, the company sold 24,463 units, witnessing a jump of 28 per cent. Last year, the company had sold 19,174 units in the same month.

mahindra autonomous tractor

Mahindra recorded highest ever July sales with 28 per cent growth in the domestic market

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Mahindra's Sales Down By 36%​

Additionally, the tractor exports for the month of July stood at 939 units, compared to the 818 units sold last year in the same month. The company recorded a growth of 15 per cent here.

Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 24,463 tractors in the domestic market during July 2020, a growth of 28% over last year. These are our highest ever July sales. The strong demand momentum continued, aided by positive sentiments due to good cash flows to farmers, higher Kharif sowing, a timely and normal monsoon cumulatively across June & July and continued higher rural spending by the Government.”

28amh4r

Mahindra had launched new sarpanch plus tractor range in Maharashtra last month

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Praises The Bolero Which May Have Helped Save A Life

0 Comments

He further mentioned that, “Localized lockdowns in certain states and COVID related impact on specific suppliers led to supply side challenges during the month. It is expected that the sentiments are likely to remain buoyant translating into robust tractor demand in the coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 939 tractors, a growth of 15% over last year”.

