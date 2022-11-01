  • Home
Auto Sales October 2022: Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow By 33%

Tata Motors witnessed a strong demand for its EVs as well, with the company selling 4277 units overall, registering a growth of 158 per cent over the same period last year.
authorBy Ameya Naik
1 mins read
01-Nov-22 02:09 PM IST
Highlights
  • Tata Motors recently launched the Tiago EV
  • The Nexon EV has been the bestseller in the EV space
  • Sales dipped by 5% compared to September 2022

Tata Motors today announced that it sold 45,423 units in October 2022. This is 33 per cent more than what the company sold in the same month a year ago. However, the company sold more than 47,000 units in September 2022, and in October, the drop in sales was close to 5 per cent in the passenger vehicle space. This drop has been attributed to a planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions which led to a drop in production in October.

The Tiago EV was launched on September 28, 2022

Tata Motors witnessed a strong demand for its EVs as well, with the company selling 4277 units overall, registering a growth of 158 per cent over the same period last year. It is also a 17 per cent hike when compared to EVs sold by the company in September ’22. The company currently has the most EVs in its portfolio which includes the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently launched Tiago EV

Overall sales for Tata Motors in the domestic & international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 vehicles, compared to 67,829 units during October 2021.  Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,251 units, compared to 11,612 units in October 2021. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,940 units compared to 12,723 units in October 2021. Overall, sales of commercial vehicles saw a drop of 2 per cent in October 2022 compared to the same period last year.

 

