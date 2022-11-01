Auto Sales October 2022: Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow By 33%

Tata Motors today announced that it sold 45,423 units in October 2022. This is 33 per cent more than what the company sold in the same month a year ago. However, the company sold more than 47,000 units in September 2022, and in October, the drop in sales was close to 5 per cent in the passenger vehicle space. This drop has been attributed to a planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions which led to a drop in production in October.

The Tiago EV was launched on September 28, 2022

Tata Motors witnessed a strong demand for its EVs as well, with the company selling 4277 units overall, registering a growth of 158 per cent over the same period last year. It is also a 17 per cent hike when compared to EVs sold by the company in September ’22. The company currently has the most EVs in its portfolio which includes the Nexon EV , Tigor EV and the recently launched Tiago EV .

Overall sales for Tata Motors in the domestic & international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 vehicles, compared to 67,829 units during October 2021. Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,251 units, compared to 11,612 units in October 2021. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,940 units compared to 12,723 units in October 2021. Overall, sales of commercial vehicles saw a drop of 2 per cent in October 2022 compared to the same period last year.