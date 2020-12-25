New Cars and Bikes in India
Automotive Manufacturers That Have Announced Price Hikes In India

Here's a list of carmakers who have announced price hike from January or have already increased prices this year.

Carmakers have cited rise in input costs as the primary reason of the price hike. expand View Photos
Carmakers have cited rise in input costs as the primary reason of the price hike.

  • Carmakers will be increasing prices from January 2021.
  • Few companies have already increased prices in the last quarter of 2020.
  • Rise in input cost is the primary reason of price hike.

Price revision at the beginning of a new year is a norm in the auto industry. The increase in prices is primarily attributed to the rising input cost including raw materials and transport that basically impacts all the locally assembled models and company's knocked down (CKD) models. Then, Forex rates also play a vital role in increase in prices of completely built unit (CBU) models and of the parts that are imported. Here's a list of carmakers who have announced price hike from January or have already increased prices this year.

Maruti Suzuki

r0vks5ms

Maruti Suzuki will increase prices across its range.

India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki has announced to hike prices across its product range but is yet to disclose the quantum or percentage of the price hike.

Hyundai Motor India

947o9jo4

Hyundai India had increased prices by up to ₹ 6000 of the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Venue in October itself, while it has not announced a price hike on other models.

Tata Motors

6feknomg

Tata Motors has increased prices of its commercial vehicle range.

Tata Motors too has announced a price hike, but only on its commercial vehicle rage. The company has not made any announcement regarding the price increase of its passenger vehicles and has also not given the quantum of price hike on its CV range.

Mahindra

pdu4tis8

Mahindra will also increase prices of its SUVs in January.

Mahindra SUVs too are set to become expensive from January 2021. The company too will be increasing prices of its passenger vehicles from January 01, 2021 but is yet to announce the quantum of the price hike.

Ford India

lvcubsgs

Ford has increased prices of the Ecosport by ₹ 1500.

Ford India had silently increased the price of it's the Ecosport subcompact SUV by ₹ 1,500 across variants. According to the company's official website, the new prices have come into effect on October 1, 2020 itself.

MG Motor

me2pficg

MG Motor will increase prices across its range.

MG Motor has also announced that it will increase the prices across its product range by up to 3 per cent from January 1, 2021. The price hike will be applicable on models like the Hector, Gloster and MG ZS EV while it will launch the new MG Hector Facelift and MG Hector Plus seven-seater SUV in January.

Renault

jav7me8

Renault too will increase prices next month.

Renault India too has announced increasing prices across its model range by up to ₹ 28,000. The price revision will come into effect from January 1, 2021, and the price hike would vary based on the variant and model, but it has not disclosed the quantum of the price hike.

Isuzu

lfdh8kvo

Isuzu will increase prices of its CV range.

Isuzu Motors India will be increasing prices of its commercial vehicles by about ₹ 10,000 from the current ex-showroom price, effective from January 01, 2021. The price hike will be applicable on the D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab.

BMW

0s402vhg

BMW will be increasing prices of the BMW and Mini range.

BMW India too has announced that it will be revising the prices of the BMW and MINI range effective from January 4, 2021. The prices will be hiked by up to 2 per cent and will vary from model to model.

Audi

fp16kt2o

Audi will increase prices of both CKD and CBU models.

Audi India too has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its model range in India from January 1, 2021. The price hike will be applicable on all company knocked down (CKD) as well as on the completely built units (CBU) models.

