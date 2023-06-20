Bimble Designs' Jimny Dakar Edition: A Tribute to the Gypsy

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy holds a legendary status in the Indian automobile market, particularly in the rally scene in India. Although the Gypsy was discontinued in 1993, its iconic heritage continues to inspire automotive enthusiasts. Bimble Designs, recognizing the enduring appeal of the Gypsy, has rendered a Jimny Dakar Edition that pays homage to its predecessor's rally prowess.

Bimble Designs' Jimny Dakar Edition is a rendition that showcases design inspirations drawn from the Gypsy. The most apparent design homage is seen in its striking white exterior shade, which is complemented by off-road-worthy alloy wheels sporting the same pristine hue.

This render pays hommage to the old-school rally champion, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

Equipped with a suspension lift kit, this artistic vision of the Jimny Dakar achieves a significantly higher ground clearance. Wide wheel arches and BFGoodrich Mud Terrain (M/T) tires project a rugged appearance of this rendered Jimny.

Additional roll cages have been placed beneath the front grille to provide the sturdiness required for mounting a high-torque winch. The brake callipers receive vibrant yellow paint that matches the BFGoodrich logo on the tires, adding a touch of visual flair.

This render makes the Jimny look like quite a capable rally vehicle



To make it more rally spec, Bimble Designs has replaced the rear door glass and quarter panel glass with lightweight sheet metal in this artistic rendition. The exterior is completed with a multitude of stickers representing major rally team sponsors, further reinforcing its rally-ready appearance. Solid axles at both ends, combined with the fitted off-road tires, amplify Jimny's off-road prowess.

Bimble Designs has also added an array of auxiliary lights to the rendition of Jimny Dakar Edition, showcasing their commitment to rally specifications. The rendered vehicle features a large roof rack equipped with eight custom flood lights, while an additional two lights are mounted on the bonnet.



Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

