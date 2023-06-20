  • Home
Bimble Designs' Jimny Dakar Edition: A Tribute to the Gypsy

This render of the rally-ready Jimny Dakar Edition by Bimble Designs pays homage to the original Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Jun-23 05:20 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Jimny Dakar Edition draws design inspirations from the legendary Gypsy, featuring a white exterior and off-road-ready alloy wheels
  • With a suspension lift kit, wide wheel arches, custom off-road bumper, and BFGoodrich Mud Terrain tires, this rendition is transformed into a rally machine
  • Safety, functionality, and performance enhancements include roll cages, brake callipers, rear disc brakes, snorkel, and hood scoops.

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy holds a legendary status in the Indian automobile market, particularly in the rally scene in India. Although the Gypsy was discontinued in 1993, its iconic heritage continues to inspire automotive enthusiasts. Bimble Designs, recognizing the enduring appeal of the Gypsy, has rendered a Jimny Dakar Edition that pays homage to its predecessor's rally prowess. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone
 

Bimble Designs' Jimny Dakar Edition is a rendition that showcases design inspirations drawn from the Gypsy. The most apparent design homage is seen in its striking white exterior shade, which is complemented by off-road-worthy alloy wheels sporting the same pristine hue. 

 

This render pays hommage to the old-school rally champion, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

 

Equipped with a suspension lift kit, this artistic vision of the Jimny Dakar achieves a significantly higher ground clearance. Wide wheel arches and BFGoodrich Mud Terrain (M/T) tires project a rugged appearance of this rendered Jimny. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates Automated Driving Test Track in Delhi
 

Additional roll cages have been placed beneath the front grille to provide the sturdiness required for mounting a high-torque winch. The brake callipers receive vibrant yellow paint that matches the BFGoodrich logo on the tires, adding a touch of visual flair.

 

This render makes the Jimny look like quite a capable rally vehicle 
 

To make it more rally spec,  Bimble Designs has replaced the rear door glass and quarter panel glass with lightweight sheet metal in this artistic rendition. The exterior is completed with a multitude of stickers representing major rally team sponsors, further reinforcing its rally-ready appearance. Solid axles at both ends, combined with the fitted off-road tires, amplify Jimny's off-road prowess.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

 

Bimble Designs has also added an array of auxiliary lights to the rendition of Jimny Dakar Edition, showcasing their commitment to rally specifications. The rendered vehicle features a large roof rack equipped with eight custom flood lights, while an additional two lights are mounted on the bonnet. 


Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

 

Image Credits

