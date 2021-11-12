BLive Announces First Multi-Brand Electric Vehicle Store

BLive has announced the launch of its first multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad, showcasing a range of EVs manufactured by Indian brands. BLive, which describes itself as India's first EV experience platform, says it will offer an interactive experience to customers by showcasing electric two-wheelers and electric bicycles designed and manufactured by Indian brands. Customers can explore, experience and purchase any electric two-wheeler at the store, and the company is also offering ease of ownership with simple interest-free EMIs and cardless loan facility. BLive is hoping to launch 100 offline stores by the next three years and has already received more than 200 applications for opening such stores across the country.

BLive Co-founders Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee at the launch of the BLive Hyderbad store. The multi-brand EV store will showcase and sell electric two-wheelers and e-bicycles from a wide variety of Indian brands.

Highlighting the importance of franchise partners, Samarth Kholkar & Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-founders, BLive, said, "We look forward to welcoming like-minded partners to help us in our vision to drive EV adoption by masses and further extend support in promoting sustainable mobility. Our strategic alliances with several key players in the Indian EV industry and partnerships with hospitality will allow us to provide extensive support to our partners and deliver a premium consumer experience. I am happy to say that we already have several inquiries from potential partners and are optimistic about onboarding many new partners in the near future by offering easy finance to them."

Initially, BLive will focus on launching these offline experience stores in the South Indian market, with a focus on Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It also plans to drive a deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where customers struggle to shift to clean mobility due to lack of options and is on the lookout for more partners to open such stores across the country. The development comes on the heels of BLive's strategic partnership with Ather Energy for its charging Grids across Goa. In 2020, the company launched India's first online EV marketplace offering top brands of E-Cycles and E-Scooters. Brands like Hero Electric, Ampere, Hero Electric, Go Zero Lightspeed are available on the BLive Store, both online and offline.