BMW G 310 RR Pre-Bookings Begin In India, Launch In July

BMW Motorrad has begun accepting pre-bookings for the G 310 RR full-faired motorcycle. The new BMW G 310 RR is based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and will be the German brand's most accessible sportbike. Pre-bookings can be made online or on the company's website and the bike maker is also offering monthly payment options starting at Rs. 3,999. BMW has dropped multiple teasers of the upcoming offering and the bike and the latest teaser confirms twin projector headlamps. The new BMW G 310 RR will get new 'M' inspired graphics while retaining most of the components from the TVS flagship.

The BMW G 310 RR will be built at the TVS plant in Hosur for India and the world

Power is expected to come from the familiar 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other mechanical components will remain the same, including the chassis, suspension and brakes. BMW could set the bike differently to make it aggressive for track performance. It's expected to carry the TFT instrument cluster and different riding modes.

The TVS Apache RR 310 currently retails at Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and BMW Motorrad is expected to command a premium for its motorcycle. The new G 310 RR will compete against the recently launched new-generation KTM RC 390 in the segment, which has seen a hefty price jump with the new-generation version and retails at Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The upcoming BMW G 310 RR is expected to go on sale on July 15, 2022.