New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design

Recent patent images reveal BMW's covered scooter design, to provide protection to the rider.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
BMW files patents for a future covered scooter design

Highlights

  • Covered scooter design to provide safety to riders
  • BMW unveiled a production model with a similar design in the early 2000s
  • The new patent introduces a modular structure, along with a lot of tech

Latest patent images filed by BMW reveal a new type of modular scooter which can be ridden both with the roof intact or removing it and riding it like a conventional scooter. The base of the new bike is the BMW C Evolution electric scooter, which was first introduced in 2014, with a carbon fibre and Aluminium superstructure covering the rider. The roof can be removed by simply removing some bolts from the structure to give it the conventional scooter design, and for some protection from the elements, the roof can be bolted back on.

7i37ho1c

The roof of the scooter can be removed easily by unbolting the safety cage

BMW

BMW Bikes

F900R

G 310 R

F900XR

S 1000 RR

G 310 GS

R 1250 GS

R nineT Scrambler

R nine T

R 1200 GS Adventure

R 1200 GS

R 1250 GS Adventure

F 850 GS

F 750 GS

K 1600 GTL

R 1200 R

S 1000 XR

K 1600 B

R 1200 RT

S 1000 R

R 1200 RS

R 1250 R

K 1600 GTL

R 1250 RT

The idea of a covered scooter is now new, and BMW had introduced the C1 covered two-wheeler nearly two decades ago, but production was stopped just two years later after disappointing sales. As with the C1, the new covered scooter will also focus on safety as one of the selling points, including crumple zones, four-point harnesses and even airbags to provide safety to the riders. The advantage of the new design is that, if required, owners can also opt to unbolt the safety cage for some wind in the hair fun.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad To Introduce Radar-Based Adaptive Cruise Control

guv24l8k

Active aerodynamic winglets, marked "32" on the image above, have been designed to tackle stability issues

There was also another problem with the C1 apart from the fixed crash structure, and that is weight. With a 185 kg kerb weight, and the performance of a 125 cc scooter, the C1 didn't inspire any confidence in its handling or performance. Now, BMW intends to move around the problem of mass, by swapping the original Aluminium safety cell for a carbon fibre design. While the carbon fibre will address the weight issues, the new design also seems to address forces of side winds, with the use of active aerodynamics.

in7621d8

With the roof removed, the modular design allows the rider to use it like a conventional scooter

Unlike a conventional two-wheeler, where the rider can move his weight around, side-winds may push the bike off line, and this is where the winglets will counter the force. As many as four active winglets will alter their angles in response to inputs from the bike's inertial measurement unit (IMU) and stability control system. With such high-tech features, including the IMU, active aerodynamic winglets and the carbon fibre roof, complete with airbags, seat belts and crumple zones, the new covered BMW scooter will not likely be at the affordable end of personal mobility. What is clear from the patents is that BMW may be seriously going down the development line, and it may be only a matter of time, before we see a concept or a pre-production prototype.

0 Comments

(Source: Visordown, Bennetts)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW F900R with Immediate Rivals

BMW F900R
BMW
F900R

Latest News

BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design
BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
Suzuki GSX-150 Bandit Launched In Taiwan
Suzuki GSX-150 Bandit Launched In Taiwan
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak

₹ 1.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW F900R
BMW F900R
₹ 9.9 Lakh *
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.49 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 15.9 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 28.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 20.9 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 28.1 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹ 15.95 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
₹ 22.5 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 1
x
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities