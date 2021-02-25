BS6 Compliant Kawasaki Ninja 300 Teased For India; Launch Soon

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 is expected to go on sale in a few days from now

India is one of the few markets globally where the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is still sold and the Japanese bike maker has now teased the BS6 compliant version of the motorcycle on its social media handles. The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been updated for the new emission regulations with the launch likely in a few days from now. The BS4 bike was pulled off shelves in December 2019 and the updated model was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, select Kawasaki dealerships across India have commenced accepting bookings for the BS6 Ninja 300 in the country.

The 2021 Ninja 300 BS6 does not get styling changes but will see more local content in favour of an attractive price tag

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains unchanged on the styling front but the motorcycle does get updated graphics and colours. Kawasaki India has revealed three shades for the bike including Lime Green, Green/Ebony and Black. That said, the big update is expected to be increased local content on the motorcycle that should bring down the price compared to the older model.

The BS4 Kawasaki Ninja 300 retailed at ₹ 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it is likely that the BS6 version could start from as low as ₹ 2.5 lakh. However, do not expect any major changes in terms of equipment with the bike using the semi-analogue instrument console, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The extremely familiar design will continue as is on the motorcycle.

The 2021 Ninja 300 will continue to use the 296 cc parallel-twin motor upgraded to meet the new emission norms

Kawasaki India is yet to update details on the mechanical front but do expect an upgraded version of the 296 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. In its BS4 avatar, the motor developed 38.4 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, and the BS6 version could boast of identical numbers. The technical specifications will be revealed at the time of launch. The 2021 Ninja 300 will take on the TVS Apache RR 310 in the segment.

