Car Sales August 2020: Tata Motors Registers Y-o-Y Growth Of 21.6%; Sells 36,472 Units

Tata Motors saw a 21.6 per cent growth with 35,420 vehicles last month in the domestic market, as against the 29,140 units sold in August 2019.

| Updated:
Tata Motors' total sales, domestic + international, stood at 36,472 units, a Y-o-Y growth of 13.3%

  • Tata Motors' total sales for August 2020 stood at 36472 vehicles
  • Tata's domestic sales saw a 21.6 per cent growth with 35,420 vehicles
  • Tata's total CV sales stood at 17,889 units, a decline of 28 per cent

Tata Motors has released the sales numbers for the month of August 2020, during which the company's total sales, in both the domestic and international market, stood at 36,472 vehicles. In August 2019 the company sold 32166 units and this saw the company record a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 13.3 per cent. However, the company's sales performance in the domestic market was even better, as it recorded a 21.6 per cent growth with 35,420 vehicles last month, as against the 29,140 units sold in August 2019. However, we have to consider the fact that last year the auto industry was already facing a severe slowdown and new models like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos were creating problems for the company.

Also Read: Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched

Tata's passenger vehicle segment witnessed a massive 154 per cent growth in August 2020 with a sale of 18,583 units

Earlier this year, the company had announced that it will no longer share monthly sales figures and would instead put out quarterly numbers. In fact, it was just last month that the company shared the sales numbers for the first quarter of FY2021, during which the company witnessed a decline of 61 per cent at 14,571 units as compared to 36,945 units which were sold in the same period last year. However, Tata now claims that it was forced to share the sales numbers for August because of false sales data that has been circulating on the internet

Also Read: Tata Motors Reports A Loss Of ₹ 9,864 Crore In Q4 FY2020

In its media release, Tata Motors said, "It has come to our attention that on some social media platforms, Tata Motors August 20 sales data is being quoted in an unauthorised manner. Hence, to ensure that the correct information is made available to all concerned, the following details are being shared."

Also Read: Tata Motors Purchases 50% Share Of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture

Tata Motors' total CV sales stood at 17,889 units, a decline of 28 per cent compared to the 24,850 vehicles sold in August 2019

Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Revamp Of Its Commercial Vehicles Line-Up

As for the passenger vehicle segment, the company says that it witnessed a massive 154 per cent growth in August 2020 with a sale of 18,583 units, compared to the 7,316 units sold during the same month last year. One of the reasons for this could have been the result of the company's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, which is in line the current sentiment of buying Made-in-India products. As for the commercial vehicle segment, last month, Tata Motors' total CV sales stood at 17,889 units, a decline of 28 per cent compared to the 24,850 vehicles sold in August 2019. While domestic sales saw a drop of 22 per cent with 16,837 units sold, the company's CV exports fell by over 65 per cent with Tata exporting only 1052 units.

