New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At ₹ 8.36 Lakh

Tata Motors is now offering the XM (S) variant of the Nexon SUV with an electric sunroof with a starting price of Rs. 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable vehicle across segments to get this feature.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new Tata Nexon XM(S) variant will come with two transmission options

Highlights

  • Tata Nexon XM(S) with electric sunroof is priced at Rs. 8.36 lakh
  • The Nexon currently gets sunroof only with the XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) trims
  • The XMA(S) AMT variant with diesel engine costs Rs. 10.30 lakh

Tata Motors today officially launched a new XM(S) variant of the Nexon subcompact SUV in India. The newly launched XM(S) variant comes with an electric sunroof which and prices start at ₹ 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the most affordable car to get this feature in the segment. The carmaker is offering the XM(S) variant in both petrol and diesel variants with two transmission options - manual and AMT. The XMA(S) AMT variant with diesel engine is priced at ₹ 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Previously, this feature was offered only on the XZ+ (S) and the XZA+ (S) variants.

Also Read: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons And Tata Motors, Takes Delivery Of Tata Nexon EV

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Nexon

Tiago

Altroz

Hexa

Safari Storme

Nexon EV

Zest

Nano

Tigor

Tiago NRG

Tiago JTP

Tigor EV

Bolt

Tigor JTP

vb1mo76o

The Tata Nexon XM(S) variant comes in both petrol and diesel versions

Apart from the electric sunroof on offer, the new XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon also comes loaded with several features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and steering mounted controls. The variant also retains some of the features from the XM variant which includes Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with projector headlamps, dual front airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and multi-drive modes, and more.

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces Special Finance Schemes For Tiago, Altroz, & Nexon

Mechanically, the new Nexon SUV is available in both petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron unit whereas the diesel unit is a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine. The former makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the latter is good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual with an optional 6-speed AMT.

Also Read: BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised

p9n5rhr

The Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) variant with sunroof was launched earlier this year

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "The Nexon has always been a product of pride for Tata Motors. It established us as the flagbearer of safety by becoming Global NCAP's first Five Star rated car in India in 2018. The industry, media and customers alike have appreciated the car for its design and driving dynamics. With the launch of our 'New Forever' range of vehicles earlier this year, we promised to keep our products fresh and up to date with the changing customers' demands. Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S). A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price. With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide our customers with a premium driving pleasure & state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all."

Here are the detailed prices of the new Nexon XM(S) variant -

Nexon XM(S) Variants

Petrol

Diesel

XM(S) Manual

₹ 8.36 Lakh

₹ 9.70 Lakh

XMA(S) AMT

₹ 8.96 Lakh
0 Comments

₹ 10.30 Lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier

Latest News

Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Bajaj's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 3 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Bajaj's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 3 Per Cent
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Bookings Open BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Bookings Open
2021 Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Makes Global Debut With 302 bhp RS Version, 510 km Range 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Makes Global Debut With 302 bhp RS Version, 510 km Range
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Royal Enfield Records Marginal Sales Drop Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Royal Enfield Records Marginal Sales Drop
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Toyota And Honda Showcase Mobile Power Generation System For Electricity During Disaster Toyota And Honda Showcase Mobile Power Generation System For Electricity During Disaster
Car Sales August 2020: Honda Cars Records Sales Decline Of 9.4 Per Cent Car Sales August 2020: Honda Cars Records Sales Decline Of 9.4 Per Cent
New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Unveiled New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: TVS Sales Stay Flat Compared To Last Year Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: TVS Sales Stay Flat Compared To Last Year
Car Sales August 2020: Toyota Records 48.08 Per Cent Decline Car Sales August 2020: Toyota Records 48.08 Per Cent Decline
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers 7.5 Per Cent Year-On-Year Growth Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers 7.5 Per Cent Year-On-Year Growth
Bentley Flying Spur Clocks Production Milestone Of 40,000 Units Bentley Flying Spur Clocks Production Milestone Of 40,000 Units
CV Sales August 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over July, But Year-On-Year Sales Drop 31% CV Sales August 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over July, But Year-On-Year Sales Drop 31%
Car Sales August 2020: Kia Sells 10,845 Units; Seltos Sales Cross 1 Lakh Mark Car Sales August 2020: Kia Sells 10,845 Units; Seltos Sales Cross 1 Lakh Mark

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.44 - 9.49 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.39 - 7.49 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 6.7 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 7.59 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
2021 Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Makes Global Debut With 302 bhp RS Version, 510 km Range
2021 Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Makes Global Debut With 302 bhp RS Version, 510 km Range
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV India Launch Date Revealed
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV India Launch Date Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities