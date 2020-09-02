Tata Motors today officially launched a new XM(S) variant of the Nexon subcompact SUV in India. The newly launched XM(S) variant comes with an electric sunroof which and prices start at ₹ 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the most affordable car to get this feature in the segment. The carmaker is offering the XM(S) variant in both petrol and diesel variants with two transmission options - manual and AMT. The XMA(S) AMT variant with diesel engine is priced at ₹ 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Previously, this feature was offered only on the XZ+ (S) and the XZA+ (S) variants.

Also Read: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons And Tata Motors, Takes Delivery Of Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon XM(S) variant comes in both petrol and diesel versions

Apart from the electric sunroof on offer, the new XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon also comes loaded with several features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and steering mounted controls. The variant also retains some of the features from the XM variant which includes Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with projector headlamps, dual front airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and multi-drive modes, and more.

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces Special Finance Schemes For Tiago, Altroz, & Nexon

Mechanically, the new Nexon SUV is available in both petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron unit whereas the diesel unit is a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine. The former makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the latter is good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual with an optional 6-speed AMT.

Also Read: BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised

The Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) variant with sunroof was launched earlier this year

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "The Nexon has always been a product of pride for Tata Motors. It established us as the flagbearer of safety by becoming Global NCAP's first Five Star rated car in India in 2018. The industry, media and customers alike have appreciated the car for its design and driving dynamics. With the launch of our 'New Forever' range of vehicles earlier this year, we promised to keep our products fresh and up to date with the changing customers' demands. Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S). A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price. With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide our customers with a premium driving pleasure & state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all."

Here are the detailed prices of the new Nexon XM(S) variant -

Nexon XM(S) Variants Petrol Diesel XM(S) Manual ₹ 8.36 Lakh ₹ 9.70 Lakh XMA(S) AMT ₹ 8.96 Lakh ₹ 10.30 Lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.