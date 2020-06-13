Tata Motors Purchases 50% Share Of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture

Tata Motors today announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase the 50 per cent shareholding of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (JTSV). Further to this announcement, JTSV will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, following the completion of the procedural requirements. This does mean that cars under the JTP brand will no longer be sold in India.

The JTP Editions of the Tiago and the Tigor, get revised suspension and wider tyres

JTSV was formed in 2017 as a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors Ltd. and Jayem Automotives to develop high performance versions of the company's passenger cars under the 'JTP' brand. The company then launched the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP in 2018. Both the Tiago and Tigor JTP get cosmetic updates to make it look a bit more sporty and yes the performance too had been uprated in both cars. We told you in our review that the Tiago JTP, that it is a hot hatch to buy in the country and yes, the most affordable one at that. However, the passenger car industry witnessed a challenging FY19-20, exacerbated with mandatory change in regulations and the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the demand in this niche category of vehicles.

The Tiago JTP is one of the most affordable hot hatches in India

In light of this ongoing scenario, both Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives found it prudent to discontinue this venture. Tata Motors will continue to provide all requisite support and service to customers and users of Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP cars at its select dealerships, to ensure that the customers can avail of all the benefits.

