CGT Union Votes To Continue Strike At TotalEnergies' French Refineries

authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Oct-22 04:46 AM IST
The CGT union at the centre of a weeks-long strike at French oil major TotalEnergies voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said.

Despite the government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations still have supply problems.

Energy ministry data on Saturday showed 27.3% of French petrol stations are facing supply problems, down from 28.5% the previous day and 30.85% on Wednesday, when requisitioning started.

TotalEnergies' more moderate CFDT and CFE-CGC unions - which represent a majority of employees - have said they agreed a 7% pay rise and a bonus payment of between 3,000 euros and 6,000 euros ($2,921-$5,842).

TotalEnergies confirmed the agreement on Friday. Though the deal is legally binding under French law, the CGT stand-off means strike action could continue for some time yet.

The CGT previously said it wanted a 10% wage rise, citing inflation and the company's windfall profits from the global energy crisis.

