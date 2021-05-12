carandbike logo
China's April Auto Sales Rise 8.6%, Up For 13th Straight Month

Vehicle sales in China have reached 2.25 million units in April 2021, witnessing a growth of 8.6%, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Electric vehicle makers are expanding manufacturing capacity in China due to increasing demand

Vehicle sales in China rose 8.6% in April versus the same month a year earlier, their 13th consecutive month of gains, industry data showed on Wednesday, as the world's biggest car market leads the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales reached 2.25 million vehicles in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), including battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, maintained their strong sales momentum, jumping 180%, with 206,000 units sold in the month.

NEV makers, such as Nio Inc, Xpeng Inc and Tesla Inc, are expanding manufacturing capacity in China, encouraged by a policy of promoting greener vehicles to cut pollution.

