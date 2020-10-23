New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound

With improved pricinga and a fall in fixed costs, the adjusted return on sales on Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division rose to 9.4 per cent in the last quarter, up from 7 per cent a year earlier

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Damler's full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is expected to reach prior-year levels expand View Photos
Damler's full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is expected to reach prior-year levels

German automaker Daimler raised its 2020 profit outlook on Friday as strong demand in China in the third quarter helped turn around margins at its Mercedes-Benz cars division. Benefiting from improved pricing and a fall in fixed costs, adjusted return on sales at the company's Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division rose to 9.4 per cent in the quarter, up from 7 per cent a year earlier and above the minus 1.5 per cent margin in the second quarter.

Also Read: Daimler Chief Eyes China Growth As Trade Tensions Rise

The car and truck maker said it now expected full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to reach prior-year levels, compared with the previous expectation of a drop in earnings.

The company's adjusted EBIT rose to 3.479 billion euros ($4.11 billion) in the quarter, up from 3.14 billion euros in the year-earlier period.

0 Comments

However, quarterly deliveries of Mercedes Benz Cars and Vans were down 4 per cent as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on demand, prompting Daimler to reiterate that it expects group unit sales and revenue in 2020 to be significantly lower than the previous year.

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
UK Plans For Self-Driving Cars Threaten Safety - Insurance Group
UK Plans For Self-Driving Cars Threaten Safety - Insurance Group
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950
Ferrari Plans To Be In Top 6 For The Rest Of 2020 F1 Season 
Ferrari Plans To Be In Top 6 For The Rest Of 2020 F1 Season 
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar & KTM
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar & KTM
Tesla CyberTruck To Get
Tesla CyberTruck To Get "Lots Of Improvements" Says Musk 
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

SUV, 8.13 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Price Starts
₹ 1.5 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,11,375 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz GLA

SUV, 13.7 - 17.9 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Price Starts
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 67,112 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Sedan, 12.06 - 14.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Price Starts
₹ 40.9 - 65.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 84,905 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz GLS

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Sedan, 15 - 17.9 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Price Starts
₹ 31.72 - 36.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 65,846 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Price Starts
₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,47,592 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Sedan, 10.1 - 13.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Price Starts
₹ 1.38 - 1.44 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,87,080 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Hatchback, 15.5 - 20 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Price Starts
₹ 27.87 - 29.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 57,844 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sedan, 12.06 - 14.2 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Price Starts
₹ 59.08 - 75.06 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,22,632 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Coupe, 10.6 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Price Starts
₹ 86.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,79,340 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz GLC

SUV, 11.3 - 18 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Price Starts
₹ 52.75 - 57.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,09,500 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz GLE

SUV, 9 - 9.7 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Price Starts
₹ 73.7 Lakh - 1.25 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,52,997 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Crossover, 12.1 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Price Starts
₹ 77.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,60,358 9% / 5 yrs
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
03:34
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-20 09:11 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz C-Class: What Makes It The Best In The Segment
03:39
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz C-Class: What Makes It The Best In The Segment
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:18 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Luxurious And Opulent
03:52
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Luxurious And Opulent
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:15 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLE: Big On Space And Comfort
03:16
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLE: Big On Space And Comfort
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:12 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A Class Apart
02:59
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A Class Apart
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:09 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLC: Feature Loaded SUV
03:51
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLC: Feature Loaded SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:07 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLS: The Most Luxurious SUV
03:40
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLS: The Most Luxurious SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:04 PM IST
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Hyundai Kona EESL | TVS-Ultraviolette
04:41
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Hyundai Kona EESL | TVS-Ultraviolette
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Sep-20 11:47 PM IST
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
19:06
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 25-Jul-20 05:09 PM IST
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Features Explained
07:34
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Features Explained
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Jul-20 05:19 PM IST
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Gla Back
Mercedes Benz Gla Back
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Profile
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Profile
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Side
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Side
C Class 300 D Amg Line
C Class 300 D Amg Line
Mercedes Benz Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Blind Spot Assist
Mercedes Benz Blind Spot Assist
Mercedes Benz Floor Mats
Mercedes Benz Floor Mats
Mercedes Benz Led Headlight
Mercedes Benz Led Headlight
Mercedes Benz Opening Rear Window
Mercedes Benz Opening Rear Window
Mercedes Benz S Class
Mercedes Benz S Class
Mercedes Benz S Class Front Profile
Mercedes Benz S Class Front Profile
Mercedes Benz S Class Running Shot
Mercedes Benz S Class Running Shot
Mercedes Benz Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors
Mercedes Benz Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors
Mercedes Benz Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Headlight
Mercedes Benz Headlight
Mercedes Benz Glc
Mercedes Benz Glc
Mercedes Benz Glc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Glc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Ride
Mercedes Benz Ride
Mercedes Benz Gle Rear View
Mercedes Benz Gle Rear View
Mercedes Benz Gle Front View
Mercedes Benz Gle Front View
Mercedes Benz Gle Parking View
Mercedes Benz Gle Parking View
2018 Mercedes Benz C Class Cabriolet Facelift
2018 Mercedes Benz C Class Cabriolet Facelift
C Class Cabriolet Lights
C Class Cabriolet Lights
C Class Cabriolett Camera
C Class Cabriolett Camera
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities