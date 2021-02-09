The Delhi government recently launched 'Switch Delhi' initiative to promote electric mobility solutions in the capital city. Backing electric mobility solutions, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people of Delhi to adapt to electric vehicles, and the reason behind is very evident. Fuel prices across the country have reached an all-time high as petrol and diesel retail at ₹ ₹ 87.30 per litre and ₹ 77.48 per litre respectively in the national capital. Seeing EVs as a possible solution for this, the Delhi Government plans to make at least 25 per cent of vehicles running on roads as electric by 2024.

Delhi government targets 25 per cent of all vehicles to be EVs by 2024

To promote electric mobility in Delhi, the Kejriwal-led government has decided to offer benefits of ₹ 3.03 lakh on the purchase of Tata Nexon EV or the Tigor EV. The government took this step to incentivise the sales of the EVs in a territory where air pollution levels are very high. Under its 'Switch Delhi' campaign, customers purchasing a new Tata EV will receive an incentive of ₹ 1.5 lakh along with exemption in road tax and registration fees which goes up to ₹ 1.53 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

When we reached out to the company, a spokesperson for Tata Motors told carandbike that, "There is state subsidy of ₹ 1.5 lakh and registration plus road tax exemption is applicable, it is worth ₹ 1.53 lakh." However, the company hasn't specified the exact model is being offered with these benefits. Well, we again contacted the carmaker regarding the same, and we are yet to receive a reply.

Earlier this month, the Indian carmaker handed over an undisclosed number of Tigor EVs to Goa's Department of New & Renewable Energy (DNRE) as a part of its tender with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). According to a deal, which was signed in 2017, the homegrown automaker will supply 10,000 units of EVs in a phased manner. Moreover, the carmaker also supplied Nexon EVs to the Haryana Renewable Agency (HAREDA) under its tender with EESL.

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in India last year in January

Apart from Tata Nexon and Tigor EV, there are two other electric cars currently available in the country - Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV. Interestingly, MG Motor India recently introduced the updated version of the ZS EV in the country. It is available with a starting price of ₹ 20.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 24.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

