New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Delhi Government Offers Benefits Of Up To ₹ 3.03 Lakh On Tata Nexon And Tigor EVs

To promote electric mobility in Delhi, the Kejriwal-led government has decided to offer benefits of Rs. 3.03 lakh on the purchase of Tata Nexon EV or the Tigor EV.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Customer purchasing a new Tata EV can avail state subsidy of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh expand View Photos
Customer purchasing a new Tata EV can avail state subsidy of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh

Highlights

  • Delhi government announces Discounts on EVs under 'Switch Delhi' campaign
  • Benefits up to Rs. 3.05 lakh on Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV in Delhi
  • Government to hire only EVs for various purposes in the next six weeks

The Delhi government recently launched 'Switch Delhi' initiative to promote electric mobility solutions in the capital city. Backing electric mobility solutions, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people of Delhi to adapt to electric vehicles, and the reason behind is very evident. Fuel prices across the country have reached an all-time high as petrol and diesel retail at ₹ ₹ 87.30 per litre and ₹ 77.48 per litre respectively in the national capital. Seeing EVs as a possible solution for this, the Delhi Government plans to make at least 25 per cent of vehicles running on roads as electric by 2024.

Also Read: Tata Motors Delivers Tigor EVs To Goa's Department of New and Renewable Energy​

75l5jbk

Delhi government targets 25 per cent of all vehicles to be EVs by 2024

To promote electric mobility in Delhi, the Kejriwal-led government has decided to offer benefits of ₹ 3.03 lakh on the purchase of Tata Nexon EV or the Tigor EV. The government took this step to incentivise the sales of the EVs in a territory where air pollution levels are very high. Under its 'Switch Delhi' campaign, customers purchasing a new Tata EV will receive an incentive of ₹ 1.5 lakh along with exemption in road tax and registration fees which goes up to ₹ 1.53 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

When we reached out to the company, a spokesperson for Tata Motors told carandbike that, "There is state subsidy of ₹ 1.5 lakh and registration plus road tax exemption is applicable, it is worth ₹ 1.53 lakh." However, the company hasn't specified the exact model is being offered with these benefits. Well, we again contacted the carmaker regarding the same, and we are yet to receive a reply.

Newsbeep

Earlier this month, the Indian carmaker handed over an undisclosed number of Tigor EVs to Goa's Department of New & Renewable Energy (DNRE) as a part of its tender with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). According to a deal, which was signed in 2017, the homegrown automaker will supply 10,000 units of EVs in a phased manner. Moreover, the carmaker also supplied Nexon EVs to the Haryana Renewable Agency (HAREDA) under its tender with EESL.

9u510vc

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in India last year in January

Also Read: Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency​

0 Comments

Apart from Tata Nexon and Tigor EV, there are two other electric cars currently available in the country - Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV. Interestingly, MG Motor India recently introduced the updated version of the ZS EV in the country. It is available with a starting price of ₹ 20.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 24.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Cars

  • Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
    Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
  • Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
    Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
  • Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
    Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Nexon Abs
    Tata Nexon Abs
  • Tata Nexon Backview
    Tata Nexon Backview
  • Tata Nexon Front Grill
    Tata Nexon Front Grill
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
    Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
  • Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
    Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
  • Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
    Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
  • Tata Tiago Contrast Black
    Tata Tiago Contrast Black
  • Tata Safari Water Crossing View
    Tata Safari Water Crossing View
  • Tata Safari Front View
    Tata Safari Front View
  • Tata Safari Side Rear View
    Tata Safari Side Rear View
  • Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
    Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
  • Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
    Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
  • Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
    Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
  • Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
    Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
  • Orcus White Dt Backview
    Orcus White Dt Backview
  • Orcus White Dt Sideview
    Orcus White Dt Sideview
  • Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
    Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
  • Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
    Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
  • Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
    Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
  • Tata Nano Side View
    Tata Nano Side View
  • Tata Nano Front Side View
    Tata Nano Front Side View
  • Tata Nano Boot
    Tata Nano Boot
  • Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
    Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Tigor Abs Bed
    Tata Tigor Abs Bed
  • Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
    Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
Gib 300x600
x
Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India
Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India
2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
Renault Begins Production Of Kiger Subcompact SUV In India
Renault Begins Production Of Kiger Subcompact SUV In India
2021 Yamaha FZ & FZS-FI Launched In India With Bluetooth Connectivity; Prices Start At Rs. 1.04 Lakh
2021 Yamaha FZ & FZS-FI Launched In India With Bluetooth Connectivity; Prices Start At Rs. 1.04 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities