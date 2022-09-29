  • Home
Elon Musk Files Amended Counterclaims Vs Twitter Under Seal

Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, is waging a legal battle to end his $44 billion deal for the company.
authorBy Reuters
29-Sep-22 02:33 PM IST
Elon Musk filed under seal an amended countersuit against Twitter Inc on Friday to incorporate recent whistleblower claims of security lapses at the social media platform, according to court records.

