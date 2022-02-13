Exclusive: Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India

Earlier in 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra had announced that it will launch 16 electric vehicles in India by the end of this decade. The company has earmarked an investment of Rs. 3,000 crore, and out of these 16 EVs, 8 of them will be electric SUVs. And we now have exclusive photos of the company first electric SUV. The company has mentioned that out of the 8 electric SUVs, 4 from the company's current portfolio will make the transition to becoming all-electric models, while the rest will be all-new electric SUVs. The SUV in the photos appears to be an electrified version of one of the existing models.

The recently spotted EV could be the production version of the Mahindra eXUV300 that was shown at the 2020 Auto Expo

With all this heavy camouflage, it certainly becomes difficult to guess the identity of this electric SUV. However, when we look at some of the exposed sections it does remind us of the eXUV300. The concept EV based on the XUV300 subcompact SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and is expected to be one of the first electric SUVs from the home-grown automaker.

Mahindra recently dropped the first teaser for its new electric SUV line- up, which are part of the automaker's Born Electric Vision. The company has also released a new teaser which reveals that the new Mahindra electric SUV range will make its debut in July 2022, and provide a glimpse of the new design language that it will carry. These are the first models to be designed at the automaker's new Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in the UK. And this could be one of the new electric SUVs that will be showcased in July.

The new Mahindra electric SUV range will make its debut in July 2022

As for the recently spotted test mule, visually, the front bumper looks similar to the eXUV300 concept, however, this test mule does appear to be quite different from the regular XUV300. We also get to see some production-ready parts like projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs and indicators, a muscular bumper, featuring what appears to be LED fog lights, and a wide airdam. The SUV also gets sleek-looking ORVMs with integrated turn single lights and a set of twin-5-spoke alloy wheels. We do hope that the production model gets better-looking wheels. At the rear, we only get to see a section of the LED taillights, which are LED units and will come with a signature light pattern. We also get to see rear fog lights and reflectors.

The electric SUV is seen with a set of twin-5-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillights

Now, it is too soon to comment on the technical specification like battery capacity, power output or range. However, the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo came with a 40 kWh battery pack capable of delivering a range of above 300 km on a single charge while the power output is expected to be around 130 bhp.