Fire At Royal Enfield's Transit Stockyard In Jaipur; No Personnel Harmed

Eicher Motors reported a fire incident at 12.30 pm today at its Transit Stockyard facility for Royal Enfield motorcycles in Kukas, Jaipur. The motorcycle manufacturer announced that all of its manpower and personnel were evacuated from the accident site and the emergency protocols were followed. None of its personnel were injured due to the accident, the company said in a statement. The fire broke out in a small section of the warehouse and was contained with the help of employees working with local police and the fire department authorities.

The storage facility and inventory were adequately insured, according to Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield said that the situation has been brought under control and the damage to the inventory was negligible. The storage facility could reportedly stock up to 100-150 motorcycles but the company has not revealed how many units were damaged in the incident. The building and the inventory are "adequately insured and the incident will not have an adverse impact on the company's operations," it said.

Furthermore, RE said that the cause of the incident will be investigated and the manufacturer will be working with local authorities to assess the matter. "Information and updates will be shared," the company added.

