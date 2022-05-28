  • Home
Former CEO Of Transdev North America, Mark Joseph Joins Biliti Electric's Board

Mark Joseph comes with over 30 years of leadership experience with both public and private transportation organizations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, and South America.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
28-May-22 01:06 PM IST
Highlights
  • Mark Joseph joins the Board of Directors of India's Biliti Electric
  • Joseph has over 30 years of leadership experience in the industry
  • Right now, he is the CEO of Mobitas Advisors, an advisory firm

India's electric mobility start-up, Biliti Electric, has announced appointing mobility veteran, Mark Joseph, to its Board of Directors. Joseph comes with over 30 years of leadership experience with both public and private transportation organizations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, and South America. Formerly he served as the global Chief Development Officer for the Transdev Group, following an 11-year stint as CEO and Vice-Chairman of Transdev North America. Right now, he is the CEO of Mobitas Advisors, a Washington-based advisory firm working with growth-stage companies in the mobility, automotive and energy sectors.

Biliti Electric designs and manufactures compact EVs, including electric three-wheelers like the Taskman. The vehicle has been ground-tested by e-commerce and last-mile delivery giants like Amazon, Walmart, Flipkart, Ikea, BigBasket, Zomato and others, in the US, UK, EU, India, Japan, Middle East, and Africa. The company also exports to more than 15 countries in the world. The company has also announced that it will setup the world's largest electric three- wheeler manufacturing facility in India's Telangana state.

Biliti aims to setup world's largest electric three- wheeler manufacturing facility in India

Announcing the development, Rahul Gayam, CEO, BILITI Electric said, "We are delighted to have Mr Joseph on board. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in helping Biliti Electric meet the challenge of electrifying last-mile, globally with our affordable and scalable mobility solutions. His strategic approach and management capabilities have helped shape companies into leading national and global forces. Joseph's appointment brings considerable strength and diversity to our leadership team."

Talking about joining Biliti Electric's board, Mark Joseph said, "Biliti's customer-centric approach enabled them to design a robust electric three-wheeler (tuk-tuk) with the first of its kind quick battery swapping system. I believe there will be a continued shift toward micro warehousing within cities globally. Biliti is well-positioned with their compact EV solutions that have a proven track record in the hyper-local and last-mile logistics space. I'm excited and looking forward to helping them with their global expansion."

Mark Joseph says Biliti's customer-centric approach enabled them to design a robust electric three-wheeler with the first of its kind quick battery swapping system

Mark has been a board member of First Transit, one of the largest private operators of Public Transit, and private shuttles in North America (EQT), and is a board member of SAFE (Securing America's Future Energy). He's also an advisor to NextGear Ventures, one of the leading mobility accelerators in the world working with automotive OEMs, autonomous technology companies, and transit operators. Also, during his over 17 years stint at Veolia and Transdev North America, Joseph played a major role in growing the business from $50 million to $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

