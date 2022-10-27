Foxconn Shares Rise After Offering Cautiously Optimistic Q4 Outlook
Foxconn's shares rose 3% after the company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook.
Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, rose 3% on Wednesday morning after the company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook.
Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier, also on Tuesday reported record-breaking September sales.
