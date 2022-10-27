  • Home
Foxconn Shares Rise After Offering Cautiously Optimistic Q4 Outlook

Foxconn's shares rose 3% after the company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook.
authorBy Reuters
27-Oct-22 07:57 AM IST
Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, rose 3% on Wednesday morning after the company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier, also on Tuesday reported record-breaking September sales.

