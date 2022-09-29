  • Home
German Authority's Probe Finds 'Abnormalities' In Tesla Autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche

Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson.
29-Sep-22 12:17 PM IST
While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been remedied, there are some outstanding ones where "further remedial measures are still being tested and secured," said the spokesperson, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

 

