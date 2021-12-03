  • Home
  • News
  • Germany's DB Schenker To Order 1,500 Electric Trucks From Sweden's Volta

Germany's DB Schenker To Order 1,500 Electric Trucks From Sweden's Volta

DB Schenker will use prototype electric trucks in the spring and summer of 2022 in distribution operations, findings from which will be used in the production of 1,470 electric trucks.
authorBy car&bike Team
03-Dec-21 10:40 AM IST
Germany's DB Schenker To Order 1,500 Electric Trucks From Sweden's Volta banner

Deutsche Bahn's logistics unit Schenker will order almost 1,500 electric trucks from startup Volta Trucks to transport goods from European terminals into city centres and urban areas, the companies said on Tuesday. DB Schenker will use prototype electric trucks in the spring and summer of 2022 in distribution operations, findings from which will be used in the production of 1,470 electric trucks. Those trucks will be made at a former MAN truck plant in Austria that was taken over by Steyr Automotive. The electric trucks will operate at 10 DB Schenker locations in five countries.

The companies didn't immediately provide details on the transaction's value.

Stockholm-based Volta Trucks, which also operates in the UK, plans to start production of the Volta Zero, a 16-tonne electric truck, in 2022. Bans on fossil-fuel commercial vehicles will take effect in some European cities over the next few years, putting pressure on logistics providers to find zero-emission alternatives.

od4544s

Stockholm-based Volta Trucks, which also operates in the UK, plans to start production of the Volta Zero, a 16-tonne electric truck, in 2022

"The large-scale partnership with Volta Trucks allows us to significantly increase the pace of electrification of our fleet and invest in greener transport solutions," Cyrille Bonjean, DB Schenker's executive vice president for land transport in Europe, said in a statement. DB Schenker has around 74,200 employees in over 130 countries. The latest order brings Volta Trucks' order book to around 4,500 electric trucks. It previous biggest public order was for 1,000 trucks, from French refrigerated truck firm Petit Forestier.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Volta Trucks Unveils Two Smaller Truck Models For Urban Markets
Volta Trucks Unveils Two Smaller Truck Models For Urban Markets
2 months ago
Ford Juices Production Of Lightning F-150 Electric Truck To Meet Demand
Ford Juices Production Of Lightning F-150 Electric Truck To Meet Demand
4 months ago
Volta Trucks Unveils Two Smaller Truck Models For Urban Markets
Volta Trucks Unveils Two Smaller Truck Models For Urban Markets
4 months ago
UK's Crown Estate, Volta Trucks To Run Electric Truck Trial In London
UK's Crown Estate, Volta Trucks To Run Electric Truck Trial In London
4 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs