  • Home
  • News
  • Musk Says Pepsi To Receive Tesla's First Semi Trucks In December

Musk Says Pepsi To Receive Tesla's First Semi Trucks In December

Tesla Inc is starting Semi electric commercial truck production and PepsiCo Inc will get the first deliveries on Dec. 1, the electric vehicle maker's chief Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 04:34 PM IST
Musk Says Pepsi To Receive Tesla's First Semi Trucks In December banner

Tesla Inc is starting Semi electric commercial truck production and PepsiCo Inc will get the first deliveries on Dec. 1, the electric vehicle maker's chief Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday.

When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019.

However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In August, he announced the planned production of the truck.

In another tweet, Musk reiterated that the vehicle has a range of 500 miles (805 km). It was not immediately clear how many Semi trucks the electric vehicle maker plans to produce.

The truck is expected to cost $180,000, although it would qualify for a tax break of up to $40,000 under a U.S. subsidy program approved by the Senate.

Back in 2017, PepsiCo reserved 100 of Tesla's semi electric trucks as it sought to reduce fuel costs and fleet emissions.

In an interview with CNBC last year, PepsiCo's top boss Ramon Laguarta had said transportation accounted for 10% of the company's gas emissions.

The maker of Mountain Dew soda and Doritos chips had previously said it aims to use the trucks to ship snack foods and beverages between manufacturing and distribution centers as well as to retailers.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Musk Looks To Delay Twitter Trial Following Whistleblower Claims
Musk Looks To Delay Twitter Trial Following Whistleblower Claims
1 hour ago
Twitter Lawsuit Halted So Elon Musk Can Close Deal
Twitter Lawsuit Halted So Elon Musk Can Close Deal
1 hour ago
Twitter & Elon Musk Could Reach Out Of Court Deal Soon
Twitter & Elon Musk Could Reach Out Of Court Deal Soon
1 hour ago
Factbox-Who Is Financing Elon Musk's $44 Billion Deal To Buy Twitter?
Factbox-Who Is Financing Elon Musk's $44 Billion Deal To Buy Twitter?
1 hour ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line