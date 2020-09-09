New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed

Renault acknowledged in May that its global ambitions had been unrealistic and announced plans to cut about 15,000 jobs, shrink production and restructure French plants in a bid to slash 2 billion euros from its costs.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Renault CEO Luca de Meo did not give a figure for how much more money the company needed to save

Renault might have to cut more costs than the 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in savings already planned to get back on its feet, the French carmaker's new Chief Executive Luca de Meo said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"The aim is to get back on the right track and to resolve our most pressing problems as quickly as possible: treasury and costs. This means we will perhaps need to go further than planned with our cost-cutting efforts," he said in the memo.

De Meo, a former Volkswagen executive who took over as CEO in July, did not give a figure for how much more money the company needed to save.

Asked to comment on the memo, a Renault spokesman said De Meo was working on a plan to transform the company by focusing more on profitability than sales volumes.

pn1om714

Former Seat Head Luca de Meo took over as Renault's CEO in July 2020

Renault acknowledged in May that its global ambitions had been unrealistic and announced plans to cut about 15,000 jobs, shrink production and restructure French plants in a bid to slash 2 billion euros from its costs.

De Meo said in the memo that Renault should model itself on the turnaround path followed by rival PSA, the maker of Peugeot cars, which has focused on trimming costs and producing more profitable vehicle ranges in recent years.

"We will need to take decisions that are sometimes difficult, but are necessary and positive for the company. I would describe it as a revolution," he wrote in the memo.

"This revolution, which must be pushed forward by all the men and women of the company, I'm calling it a 'Renaulution'."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed
New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India
Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed
Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Revealed In Leaked Image Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Revealed In Leaked Image
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India
South Korean EV Battery Manufacturers Increase Their Market Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic South Korean EV Battery Manufacturers Increase Their Market Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Amazon Has Built A New Team To Focus On Driverless Delivery In England  Amazon Has Built A New Team To Focus On Driverless Delivery In England 
Piaggio Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Lease Plans For Aprilia And Vespa Scooters Piaggio Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Lease Plans For Aprilia And Vespa Scooters
New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020
Royal Enfield Sets Up First Overseas Assembly Plant In Argentina Royal Enfield Sets Up First Overseas Assembly Plant In Argentina
Honda Announces Discount Offers Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Amaze, WR-V And Civic In September Honda Announces Discount Offers Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Amaze, WR-V And Civic In September
General Motors Joins Hands With Nikola Corp To Make Electric Pickup Trucks General Motors Joins Hands With Nikola Corp To Make Electric Pickup Trucks
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities