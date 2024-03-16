Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon

Hero MotoCorp launched its newest flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440 last month, and is now planning to launch the roadster in the UK as an A2-license compliant offering. It seems that the manufacturer will be appointing MotoGB as its distribution partner for the UK and other European markets.

While the Mavrick 440 shared its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440, it is the highest displacement motorcycle in Hero’s portfolio. Built around a trellis frame, the motorcycle is powered by a 440cc single-pot air-cooled mill capable of churning out 27 bhp and 36 Nm and comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The motorcycle offers a commanding yet comfortable riding stance, LED lighting all around, an all-digital instrument console that’s Bluetooth enabled with turn-by-turn navigation and more. It has an all-metal body, and the overall fit and finish are good.

In India, Hero retails the Mavrick 440 at prices starting from Rs 1.99 lakh ex-showroom for the base variant and going up to Rs 2.24 lakh for the top-spec variant. For the UK market, the motorcycle will be aimed at the more affordable segment likely with a different name and is expected to be priced at GBP 5,000. On the competition front, the Mavrick 440 will compete against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Triumph Speed 400.

