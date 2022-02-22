Hero MotoCorp Appoints Ranjivjit Singh As Chief Growth Officer

  • Home
Ranjivjit Singh was previously heading the marketing division at Hero MotoCorp and has now been elevated to the newly constituted role with immediate effect.
22-Feb-22
Hero MotoCorp has announced the appointment of Ranjivjit Singh as its Chief Growth Officer as it aims to leverage the emerging opportunities in a post-Covid world, the company said in a statement. As part of the transition, the company has integrated marketing, sales and after-sales functions. Singh was previously heading marketing at Hero MotoCorp, and will now enter the newly constituted role with immediate effect. Ranjivjit Singh joined Hero MotoCorp in July 2021 and brings more than three decades of experience and expertise in business operations and brand management.

Also Read: Hero Electric Hardens Stand On Brand Dispute With Hero MotoCorp

Speaking about the change, Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, "We are now entering a new era of opportunities and growth, with the world rapidly coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. As we gear up to further consolidate our leadership by leveraging these emerging opportunities, we must stay nimble and dynamic which requires synergies between the key customer-facing functions of marketing and sales & after-sales."

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Net Profit Falls 36.7% In Q3 FY 2022

The leadership team at Sales & After Sales (SAS), Ashutosh Varma (Head - National Sales), Manish Srivastava (Head - Service) and Akhilesh Vijay (Head - Parts Business) - will continue in their current roles and report to Ranjivjit, the company said. Naveen Chauhan, who has been heading the SAS function since April 1, 2020, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the organisation. He will stay with the company till February 28 to enable a smooth transition, the manufacturer said.

